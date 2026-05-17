The anniversary of Leo XIII’s Rerum novarum came and went last week, without a successor encyclical for our time from the reigning pontiff.

Instead, we learned that Leo XIV signed his first encyclical on Friday, May 15, exactly 135 years to the day after his predecessor and namesake, Leo XIII, signed his seminal social encyclical.

Leo XIV’s encyclical has been highly anticipated both in the Church and in the broad world, especially after the pontiff cited his predecessor’s signal contribution as a reason for taking his papal name.