Vatican set to give second dose of vaccine to migrants, poor people

Pope Francis visits a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican April 2, 2021. The Vatican is providing vaccinations against COVID-19 to the poor and refugees. (Credit: CNS photo/Holy See Press Office.)

The Vatican will give the second dose of coronavirus vaccines to some of the 1,400 homeless people, migrants and poor who got their first shot a few weeks ago in the walled city state.

The Vatican will give the second dose of coronavirus vaccines to some of the 1,400 homeless people, migrants and poor who got their first shot a few weeks ago in the walled city state.

The inoculation session Friday in the Vatican auditorium comes as Pope Francis celebrates a feast day honoring the saint of his birthname — George, or Jorge. The Vatican says the 600 people who will get their second doses of Pfizer will join Francis in a party.

They received their first doses during Holy Week leading up to Easter.

The Vatican City State purchased its own vaccines to inoculate Holy See citizens and staff. It has been giving its extra doses to the neediest around Rome. In addition, the pope has been making regular donations of ventilators and other medical equipment to poor countries.

