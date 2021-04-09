Vatican Museums set a May 3 target to reopen

A woman wearing a protective face mask takes a picture as she visits the Vatican Museums June 1, 2020. (Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters via CNS.)

The Vatican Museums are aiming to reopen to the public starting on May 3, depending on status of the coronavirus.

The Museums, which include a visit to the Sistine Chapel with its frescoes by Michelangelo, cited the “still uncertain scenario” from the coronavirus pandemic in saying that date was being set “for the moment.” With Italy struggling for months to contain a third surge of coronavirus infections, museums and archaeological sites in the country are currently closed and appear likely to stay so throughout April under current government measures.

When Italy re-opened museums last spring after a first wave of infections eased, the Vatican did likewise. With tourists from many countries outside the European Union, such as the United States, still not allowed to enter Italy, crowds remained thin.

