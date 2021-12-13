Pope Francis leads the Angelus from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Nov. 1, 2021, the feast of All Saints. (Credit: CNS photo/Vatican Media.)

ROME — Pope Francis recognized a miracle attributed to Blessed Marie Rivier, a French nun who founded the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, paving the way for her canonization.

During a meeting with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Congregation for Saints’ Causes, Dec. 13, the pope also signed decrees advancing the sainthood causes of two other women and three men.

Born in 1768 in Montpezat, France, Blessed Rivier was devoutly religious throughout her life, especially during the time of the French Revolution in which religious activities were outlawed.

While many Catholic convents were closed, she founded the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary in 1796. The religious order continued to grow and their works expanded, including the opening of an orphanage in 1814.

She died in 1838 and was beatified by St. John Paul II in 1982.

The other decrees approved by Pope Francis recognized:

— A miracle attributed to Italian Maria Carola Cecchin, member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph Benedict Cottolengo. She was born in 1877 and died in 1925.

— The heroic virtues of Spanish Father Andrés Garrido Perales, a member of the Mercedarians. He was born in 1663 and died 1728.

— The heroic virtues of Capuchin Father Carlo Maria da Abbiategrasso. He was born in Italy in 1825 and died in 1859.

— The heroic virtues of Comboni Father Bernardo Sartori. He was born in Italy in 1897 and died in Uganda in 1983.

— The heroic virtues of Polish Sister Ludwika Banas, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth. She was born in 1896 and died in 1966.