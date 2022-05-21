Superiors of women’s religious orders meet for the plenary assembly of the International Union of Superior Generals in Rome May 3, 2022. More than 500 superiors were in attendance, with more than 100 participating online. (Credit: Paul Haring/CNS.)

Listen to this story:

ROME – Sister Nadia Coppa, the newly-elected president of one of the largest international conglomerates of women religious, is set on creating a global network of collaboration among congregations based on Pope Francis’s much-touted spirit of synodality.

Speaking to Crux, Coppa said she believes synodality “is a horizon of the church, so it’s also a path for us.”

“We want to continue to promote the style of synodality,” she said. “We want to be really open, to listen to one another, because listening is demanding, and it calls us to be really open, to make space for others. It also means letting go, letting go of my own desires, my own interests.”

Pope Francis, she said, has described this sort of listening as “the humble style of God,” and therefore, “we want to really listen together for a real journey of synodality.”

Coppa is superior general of the Congregation of the Adorers of Christ and was elected president of the International Union of Superiors General at the end of its May 2-6 plenary assembly, which took place both in person and online, with some 700 participants from 70 countries, over 500 of whom joined via remote connection.

She entered the Adorers of the Blood of Christ in 1992, and after completing her time of formation worked at a rehabilitation center for drug addicts. She was elected superior general of her congregation five years ago after serving a term as the community’s general counsel.

In her interview with Crux, Coppa outlined her immediate and long-term priorities in her new role, as well as her vision for the role of women in the church and how religious communities are living out the call to synodality issued by Pope Francis as part of the broader three-year Synod of Bishops on Synodality.

She also described the role of women religious as peacemakers and signs of unity and reconciliation amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has reached its 82nd day and so far has forced some 13 million people to flee their homes.

Below are excerpts of Crux’s conversation with Sister Nadia Coppa:

Crux: What does the role of president of the UISG mean for you?

Coppa: As a religious woman, I was surprised when I was elected. The sisters expressed to me a lot of talents, and one of them said, “With you we can continue the path in a new way.” I am aware that I am young as a general superior. I feel that I carry in my heart some experience in working with others. I think that I learned so much in my previous experience, in my ministry, and I can bring some input, a new vision, about synodality and walking together.

What are your priorities in this role? What are the priorities of the UISG at this time?

First of all, I would like to create a board, a group of people who are really in communion. We want to mature the same vision together. Then, to create a network among the general superiors that is part of the union, and also try to involve other general superiors, because it’s a time to work together. The more we are able to work together at the inter-congregational level, the more we are ready to (develop) new activity, new action, for promoting life in the world and in the church. We want to listen to the voice of the church; we want to continue the path of synodality in communion with Pope Francis and the dicastery (as) a sign of life, of giving to others in this world.

You mentioned that you are arriving at a unique time in religious life. There has been a lot of change in religious life over the past few years, with a lot of talk about the need to change and reform it. In your view, what is the status of consecrated life at this time? What needs to change and what can it offer the world right now?

I think that we are at a really important moment of transformation at many levels. We have to revisit our structures; we have to understand a new style of how to lead congregations, how to be in connection together, without fear. We have to be open to welcoming our diversity, our differences. There is a lot of value in welcoming the other, but we know that there are still challenges, there is resistance sometimes, so working on this path of synodality opens us to transform ourselves and to think of a new way to live (as a) community, to live in communion. The first communities in the history of the church were open, simple – so, also to understand how to live our structures differently. And at the institutional level, to be open, to transform.

When you say you need to revisit the structures of religious life and how communities are led, what do you mean?

To be more natural, and to create a community at the inter-congregational level for the mission. We have some experience, but we have to continue, because the future of consecrated life is to share charisms, resources, and formation, so we have to be really ready on that if we want to continue to promote our identity as congregations.

There has been a lot of talk the past few years about the role of women in the church. What do you think the role of women is in the church, and what should it be?

I think that we have specific talents. We are women, and we have a particular intuition and abilities that make a difference in the church and in the world. I am really grateful, because Pope Francis is promoting religious women in the life of the church, but I am also glad and grateful because everywhere, religious women are making a difference in the church, in local churches, and in many, many places in the world.

We have to continue to help one another, to understand without fear, without resistance. Our collaboration is a mutual enrichment, and we have to find space for promoting religious women everywhere. In some parts of the world, sometimes religious women are called only for services, but I believe that this role will grow. If we are more aware of what we are, we are also able to express what we want to do in the spirit of discernment, in the spirit of listening, because that’s also important. We have to listen and discern together what we want to be and what we are.

You mentioned the synod and the concept of synodality. How are you as congregations handling this? How do you understand synodality, and how is it expressed in your daily lives as consecrated religious?

I believe that synodality is a horizon of the church, so it’s also a path for us. We want to continue to promote the style of synodality. We want to be really open; to listen to one another, because listening is demanding, and it calls us to be really open, to making space for others. It also means letting go, letting go of my own desires, my own interests. Pope Francis said that listening is the attitude of God, the humble style of God. So, we want to really listen together for a real journey of synodality. Listening and formation, this is important, especially at the moment, but to help and to give a voice to the voiceless, the people who are most vulnerable.

During the (recent UISG) assembly, we talked about the power of dialogue. A spirituality of synodality must really be a spirituality of dialogue, because if you want to walk together, you have to be ready to talk and think together. It’s not easy, but it’s a good vision for the future, for us as religious women, also for all the people of God, the spirituality of dialogue.

Synodality for us is also a path of care. We talk many times about proximity, to be close to one another, to be attentive to one another. It’s a time of taking care of others in many, many different aspects. Care of the earth, care of the vulnerable, care of our relationship with God, care of our presence in the church, because we really want to be ourselves in respect of others. Pope Francis in (his) audience said to us that we are really called to encourage one another, to seek ways for full participation in the process of synodality, and that we also invite others to feel the responsibility, to continue this process for a new time in the church.

You mentioned being able to participate fully in the process. For some time, there has been discussion about women being able to vote during the synod gatherings in Rome. Sister Nathalie Becquart will be the first woman with the ability to vote in the synod given her position in the Synod of Bishops. Are you hopeful that the opportunity to vote in the next synod will be opened to more women, superiors general such as yourself?

I believe that the path of synodality is moving by the spirit of God. In a spirit of discernment and mutual understanding, we can really be surprised. We could be surprised by the grace of God. Walking in dialogue, we are sharing, we try to really promote synodality and the spirit of God, the spirit of discernment, will help all of us to understand what could be best for everyone. I believe that there is a grace that will move us.

Can you explain what work religious women are doing in Ukraine? I know some communities have taken in displaced families, but what are the different congregations doing on the ground?

It’s really painful to see what is going on. It’s very difficult, because the tension and the conflict are now really strong and the situation could implode in some way. Religious women are a good sign in Ukraine, but also in Russia and Siberia, everywhere. Religious women try to be a sign of communion and reconciliation. (If) one is against the other, the sisters are really a sign of communion, and also a presence of hope. It’s very difficult to live with the insecurity of this time. Many congregations are living with insecurity about what could happen to these communities, but their presence, their silence, their style of living in prayer, the attitude of trying to reconcile, it’s really a prophetic presence at this moment in eastern Europe.

Also, the commitment of the sisters in other places who are open to welcoming refugees is really a sign of a shared life and resources to welcome, and to really take care of the people. We feel that it’s our nature to welcome and to take care of the people, without judgement, without taking a position, but only the suffering of the people in this moment. It’s really important.