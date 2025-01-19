Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)

Listen

ROME – As a ceasefire agreement to the war in Gaza took effect Sunday, Pope Francis praised the milestone, voicing hope that authorities can achieve a lasting peace and advocating for a two-state solution.

Speaking during his Jan. 19, Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis made the Vatican’s first public statement about the Gaza ceasefire since it was announced four days ago.

“In the past few days, it was announced that today the ceasefire in Gaza will enter into effect. I express my gratitude to all of the mediators,” he said, saying mediation is important work “because it makes peace.”

He also thanked the various parties who helped achieve the ceasefire, voicing his hope that what was agreed would be “immediately respected by the parties and that all the hostages can finally return home, and embrace their loved ones again.”

Francis said he is praying for the families of Israeli hostages and he also voiced hope that humanitarian workers will be able to reach needy populations in Gaza as soon as possible.

“Both Israelis and Palestinians need clear signs of hope,” he said, and voiced his hope that political authorities in both territories, with the help of the international community, “can reach a just solution for two states.”

“Everyone can say yes to dialogue, yes to reconciliation, and yes to peace,” he said, urging everyone to pray together for those things to be achieved.

The Gaza war broke out following an Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack by Hamas militants that left 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 250 taken as hostages. Of the roughly 100 hostages who remain in Gaza, a third are believed to be dead, according to Israeli Defense Forces.

Israel immediately launched a retaliatory offensive in Gaza to oust Hamas from leadership, with the subsequent conflict resulting in the deaths of over 40,000 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian estimates.

A ceasefire agreement in Gaza was announced Jan. 15, comprising the cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and the release of hostages still in captivity.

Now that the ceasefire has begun, Israel and Hamas will need to reach a second agreement for it to continue beyond the initial 42 days.

Follow Elise Ann Allen on X: @eliseannallen