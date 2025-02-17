A marble statue of the late Pope John Paul II is backdropped by the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Credit: Gregorio Borgia/AP.)

ROME – After being admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital Friday for treatment of persistent bronchitis, Pope Francis remains in stable condition and is alternating periods of rest and reading.

After his admittance to Gemelli Saturday, initial tests confirmed a respiratory infection and he began a course of treatment, which was later modified based on “further microbiological findings.”

By Saturday evening he had shown an improvement in some values, according to a Vatican statement.

A subsequent statement Sunday morning said the pope had a good night and slept well, and that he had breakfast and read some papers “as he usually does,” while continuing his treatment.

On Sunday evening, the Vatican said the pope’s clinical status was “stable” and that he was continuing treatment based on his diagnosis.

The statement said he received the Eucharist Sunday morning and watched Mass on television, and spent the afternoon “alternating reading and rest.”

There is still no projection yet for how long Pope Francis will remain in the hospital, or whether he will be forced to cancel more of his regular and extraordinary jubilee commitments, including celebrations for the Feb. 21-23 Jubilee of Deacons.

In his Sunday Angelus address, which he did not deliver due to doctors’ orders of “absolute rest” to aid his recovery, but which was distributed for publication, Francis gave a shout-out to the Jubilee for Artists and the World of Culture that was celebrated over the weekend, but which he had to miss due to his hospital stay.

He thanked the Dicastery for Culture and Education for organizing the event, which he said, “reminds us of the importance of art as a universal language that spreads beauty and unites peoples, contributing to bringing harmony into the world and silencing every cry of war.”

“I wish to greet all the artists who have participated: I would have liked to be among you but, as you know, I am here at the Gemelli Hospital because I still need some treatment for my bronchitis,” he said, and offered a special greeting to all pilgrims present in Rome.

Pope Francis urged faithful to continue praying for peace in “tormented” Ukraine, and in Israel, Palestine, the entire Middle East, Myanmar, Kivu and Sudan.

He also voiced gratitude to all those who have expressed their closeness and affection since his admittance to the hospital, giving special thanks to the doctors and healthcare workers for their care.

“They do such a valuable and tiring job, let us support them with prayer” he said, and asked faithful to join him in praying that Mary would “help us be, like her, chorists and creators of the beauty that saves the world.”

