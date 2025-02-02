Listen

As the 2025 Jubilee entered its second month, Pope Francis made a real-world effort to work for peace on Saturday, looking at the issue of Ukraine.

The election of President Donald Trump has highlighted the issue, since he has promised to bring an end to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014 and launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russia has been making slow advances in Ukraine, but is suffering huge casualties, as are the Ukrainians.

“We will be speaking, and I think will perhaps do something that’ll be significant,” Trump told reporters last week. “We want to end that war.”

Francis on Saturday made a surprise video conference with young Ukrainians, responding to questions with young people from different countries. At the beginning of the meeting, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said “this is probably the first time that Ukrainian youth have had the opportunity to communicate in this way with the Holy Father.”

Francis used the time to urge the work for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

“War always destroys,” the pope said.

“The remedy is dialogue: Always, among ourselves, even with those who oppose us. Please, never grow tired of dialogue. Peace is built through dialogue. It is true that sometimes dialogue is impossible due to the stubbornness of some, but we must always make the effort,” he added.

“Life today is devalued. Money and war positions are given more importance than human life itself,” the pope said.

His meeting highlighted Francis’s longstanding call for dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, with Ukrainian Catholics often strongly objecting, since they are the victims in the conflict.

In March 2024, the pope was rebuked for saying he believes “the strongest one is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people and has the courage of the white flag, and negotiates.”

“The word negotiate is a courageous word. When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you have to have the courage to negotiate,” Francis said in 2024.

The election of Trump – and the slow advance of Russia into Ukraine – has highlighted the pope’s call for an end to the conflict.

During the online meeting on Saturday, Francis held up a New Testament and a Book of Psalms that belonged to Oleksandr, a young Ukrainian soldier who died in Avdiivka.

“For me, this is a relic from you, Ukrainians, from this young man who gave his life for his homeland,” the pope said. “Oleksandr is one of you.”

“For me, this is a relic of a young man who gave his life for peace. I keep it on my desk and pray with it daily. We must remember our heroes who defended their homeland. The Ukrainian people are suffering. Let us open our eyes and see what war does!” Francis said.

He also told young Ukrainians living outside of their country to be “patriots.”

“Every young person has a mission. In difficult times, young people must carry forward ‘the spirit of the homeland.’ Your homeland is wounded by war, but love it. Loving one’s homeland is a beautiful thing,” Francis said, adding, “A young person who cannot dream has grown old.” In a special plea, he asked them not to forget their grandparents, as they are the guardians of memory.”

Just Sunday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted Russia’s continued attacks on his country.

“Every day, Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, missiles, and aerial bombs. This week alone, there have been hundreds of strikes on our cities and communities – nearly 50 missiles, around 660 attack drones, and more than 760 guided aerial bombs launched by the enemy against our people,” he wrote on X – formerly known as Twitter.

“Russia will not stop on its own. The world must force it to end this brutal and unprovoked aggression. Strengthening our defense is absolutely necessary. We need better protection – air defense systems, long-range weapons, and sanctions pressure,” the president emphasized.

“All of this helps save lives here in Ukraine. I thank everyone around the world who understands the importance of this, continues to believe in our country and supports us,” Zelenskyy.

On Saturday, Fracis told the Ukrainian young people that he understands ending the conflict after their country is not an easy thing for them to do, but urged them to support peace.

“Forgiveness is one of the hardest things. It is difficult for everyone, even for me,” he said.

“But I am helped by this thought: I must forgive as I have been forgiven. Each of us must recall how we have been forgiven. The art of forgiveness is not easy, but we must keep moving forward and always forgive,” he added.

The Pope concluded with a message of perseverance: “We have all made mistakes, but when one falls, they must get back up and keep moving forward. Do not be afraid! Take risks, and if you fall, do not stay down.”

It remains to be seen if the changes happening in 2025 – the Jubilee year for hope – will see its goals reached in Ukraine.

