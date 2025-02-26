People pray for Pope Francis in front of the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)

ROME – Pope Francis’s medical bulletin Wednesday had a cautiously optimistic tone, with doctors saying he has shown a slight improvement for the second day in a row, but they are still refraining from offering an overall prognosis.

In a Feb. 26 statement, which was issued as usual in early evening Rome time, the Vatican said the pope’s clinical conditions over the past 24 hours “have shown a further, slight improvement.”

The mild kidney damage he had been treated for during the past two days “has resolved,” the statement said, adding that a chest scan performed Tuesday showed “a normal evolution of the pulmonary inflammation,” indicating that the pope’s pneumonia is following a standard trajectory.

Blood tests for Pope Francis on Wednesday showed a continued, slight improvement, though he remains on high-flow oxygen administered through the nose. He is also performing regular respiratory physiotherapy to help rebuild lung capacity.

Despite the pope’s 48 hours of improvement in his overall clinical status, his medical team has said his prognosis is still “reserved,” and they are not ready to make a determination one way or another.

After receiving the Eucharist in the morning, Francis spent Wednesday afternoon conducting some work activities.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital Feb. 14 for treatment of bronchitis and was later diagnosed with a complex respiratory infection with bacterial, viral and fungal elements, and bilateral pneumonia.

He has spent the past four days in critical condition, although Wednesday’s medical bulletin marked the first time since a major respiratory crisis on Saturday that the word was not used to describe his overall clinical status.

This is the 13th day of the pope’s hospitalization, and medical experts believe that even if he does recover, it might still be some time before he is ready to return to the Vatican and resume regular activities.

Given the delicacy of the pope’s condition, Catholics and Church and political leaders around the world have rallied in prayer for his health and recovery.

Masses are being celebrated twice a day for his intentions at the Gemelli Hospital, and a holy hour is being offered there at noon daily. A nightly rosary is also being prayed for his health and recovery in St. Peter’s Square.

