Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Credit: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini.)

ROME – After spending eleven days in the hospital, Pope Francis remains in critical, but stable condition as he fights a complex respiratory infection and bilateral pneumonia, with doctors still not offering an overall prognosis.

In a Feb. 25 medical bulletin, the Vatican said “the clinical conditions of the Holy Father remain critical, but stationary.”

“There have been no acute respiratory episodes, and his hemodynamic parameters continue to be stable,” the statement said, saying the pope underwent a CAT scan to check the status of the pneumonia affecting both of his lungs, however, the results are not yet available.

After receiving the Eucharist in the morning, he resumed work activities, the statement said, saying doctors are still not ready to offer an overall prognosis for the 88-year-old pontiff.

In recent days, following a Feb. 22 respiratory crisis, the pope has been on oxygen and has been suffering from mild kidney damage amid an ongoing concern of sepsis, given the nature of his respiratory infection and the amount of medications he is taking.

A Vatican statement Monday said the pope’s kidney damage “is not of concern,” and remains under control.

Vatican sources said that the status of the pope’s kidneys continues to be stable, and that the pontiff remains alert and aware. He is still on high-flow oxygen administered through the nose, but at a slightly reduced level as of Monday.

Pope Francis, who has called the Holy Family Catholic parish in Gaza nightly since the outbreak of the war in October 2023, and who has continued to call while in the hospital, phoned the parish again Monday night to thank parishioners for a video they sent wishing him well.

He was admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome Feb. 14 for treatment of bronchitis and was later diagnosed with a complex respiratory infection and pneumonia in both lungs. He was stable for the first week of his hospital stay, but took a downturn Saturday after experiencing a respiratory crisis.

After that episode, he was treated for anemia with two units of concentrated red blood cells, and is also receiving treatment for a low blood platelet count.

Cardinals and curial officials in Rome have been rallying in prayer for Pope Francis and his health in recent days.

Masses are being celebrated twice daily for his health at different chapels in the Gemelli Hospital, and a nightly rosary is now being prayed for the pope in St. Peter’s Square, the first of which took place Monday and was led by the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Tuesday’s rosary will be led by Filippino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization.

On Feb. 24 Pope Francis met with Parolin and with the substitute, essentially his chief of staff, in the Secretariat of State, Venezuelan Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, to advance various saints’ causes, and to call a consistory for the canonization of two saints, the date for which has not yet been set.

Vatican sources said that the present of Parolin and Peña Parra, instead of the prefect for the Dicastery for Saints Causes, Marcello Semeraro, likely indicates that there were other documents and texts for the pontiff to sign, in addition to the canonization causes he advanced.

