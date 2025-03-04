Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, is greeted by President Donald Trump, center, as he arrives at the White House in Washington on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Credit: Ben Curtis/AP.)

ROME – As the United States halts military support to Ukraine following an explosive meeting at the Oval Office, the bishops of Europe have rallied to support the Ukrainian people and have urged European institutions to do the same.

In a March 4 statement, the presidency of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) lamented the “instability and uncertainty” of the current geopolitical landscape.

Amid this context, they expressed their “closeness and heartfelt solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who have been suffering from Russia’s unjustifiable full-scale invasion for more than three years.”

They also expressed their solidarity with all those who have died, been maimed or wounded, or who have had to flee their homes, and they voiced gratitude to EU leaders for providing “unprecedented” humanitarian, political, financial, and military aid to Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s struggle for peace and the defense of its territorial integrity is not only a fight for its own future. Its outcome will also be decisive for the fate of the entire European continent and of a free and democratic world,” the bishops said.

Amid what they said are “deepening geopolitical complexities and the unpredictability of actions taken by some members of the international community,” they urged EU leaders and member states “to remain united in their commitment to supporting Ukraine and its people.”

The reference to unpredictable actions was an indirect reference to an explosive meeting at the White House Friday between US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

While discussing a mineral deal in front of television cameras, Zelenskyy raised the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine and asked for assurances that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not renege on any deal that was signed in a potential ceasefire.

Trump and Vance responded by angrily accusing Zelenskyy of being disrespectful and ungrateful for US military support of Ukraine, repeatedly cutting Zelenskyy off before he left the White House without the signing of the minerals deal.

As tensions continue to escalate Trump announced Monday that the US would be freezing all military aid to Ukraine, while EU leaders proposed plans to amp theirs up.

Following the disastrous White House meeting, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Tuesday proposed a new common strategy to increase military spending throughout the EU, suggesting that member states draw on up to €150 billion ($157.7 billion) in loans as part of a five-stage plan to up defense spending.

To this end, she proposed a “Rearm Europe” plan to unlock up to €800 billion ($841.4 billion) of additional defense spending over the next several years.

“Europe is ready to massively boost its defense spending, both to respond to the short-term urgency to act and to support Ukraine, but also to address the long-term need to take on more responsibility for our own European security,” she said.

In their statement, COMECE’s leadership called Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine a “blatant violation of international law.”

“The use of force to alter national borders and the atrocious acts committed against the civilian population are not only unjustifiable, but demand a consequent pursuit of justice and accountability,” they said.

Negotiation is the only path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, they said, saying any “credible and sincere dialogue” ought to be supported by “continued strong transatlantic and global solidarity and it must involve the victim of the aggression: Ukraine.”

“We firmly reject any attempts to distort the reality of this aggression,” they said, also an indirect reference to statements from Trump indicating that Zelenskyy has acted in bad faith in the war.

Echoing Zelenskyy’s security concerns, COMECE said a sustainable and peaceful future in Ukraine and in Europe “must fully respect international law and be underpinned by effective security guarantees to prevent the conflict from re-erupting.”

“The peace agreement must establish the necessary conditions to ensure that Ukrainian families can reunite again and live a life in dignity, security and freedom in their sovereign and independent homeland,” they said.

For the restoration of Ukraine’s social fabric and the long-term path of reconciliation, they said it is equally necessary to uphold and protect “the rights of all communities, including the Russian-speaking minority.”

The international community, they said, “should continue to assist Ukraine in the reconstruction of the destroyed infrastructure. Russia, the aggressor, must adequately participate in this effort.”

In terms of Ukraine’s quest to enter the European Union, COMECE urged EU leaders to advance with the ongoing enlargement process “in a timely and fair manner alongside other candidate countries.”

“As the contours of a new global security architecture are currently being redrawn, it is our profound hope that the European Union will remain faithful to its vocation to be a promise of peace and an anchor of stability to its neighborhood and to the world,” the bishops said.

As the liturgical season of Lent approaches, they urged Christians, in particular, to entrust Ukraine and Europe to Jesus through the intercession of Mary under her title, “Queen of peace.”

Follow Elise Ann Allen on X: @eliseannallen