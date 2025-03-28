Pope Francis appears at a window of the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025, where he was treated for bronchitis and bilateral pneumonia. (Credit: Riccardo De Luca/AP.)

Listen

ROME – Nearly a week after being discharged from the hospital, Pope Francis continues to make slow but steady improvement, however, it is still unclear whether he will be able to preside over Holy Week and Easter liturgies.

The Vatican Press Office said Friday the pope continues to undergo daily respiratory and motor physiotherapy, and he continues to receive drug therapy to treat the remnants of his complex respiratory infection.

He was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Sunday, March 23, after spending 38 days at the facility for treatment of a polymicrobial respiratory infection and double pneumonia. Admitted Feb. 14, he had two close brushes with death during the ordeal, but managed to pull through.

Overall, the Vatican said Francis is doing “better,” and is making “slight improvement” in his speech, as his voice was compromised due to the continuous, high-flow oxygen he receives.

The pope continues to receive high-flow oxygen during the night but is lessening the amount he uses during the day, administered through nasal cannulas.

Laboratory results conducted Wednesday were in the “normal range,” the Vatican said, saying the pope now that he is back at his residence continues to spend his days alternating between prayer, his various therapies, work, and rest.

Pope Francis, who the Vatican says continues to be in good humour, is observing a two-month period of rest following his hospitalization and is not receiving visits, however, he continues to meet only with his closest collaborators, the Vatican said.

This weekend the pope will not preside over events for the Jubilee of the Missionaries of Mercy, but an aide will lead celebrations instead. His regular Sunday Angelus address will be distributed in written form, rather than given as a speech, while he continues to recover.

Regarding the celebration of Holy Week and Easter liturgies, as well as the upcoming Jubilee for the Sick and the canonization in late April of Blessed Carlo Acutis during the Jubilee of Adolescents, the Vatican said it is still to “premature” to give any indications, and that decisions will be made closer to the dates, depending on how the pope is doing.

Francis also sent telegrams, signed by Vatican Secretary of State Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, offering prayers and consolation to victims of wildfires in South Korea and a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand.

Periodic updates will be given throughout the pope’s two-month time of rest.

Follow Elise Ann Allen on X: @eliseannallen