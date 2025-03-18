Nuns pray the rosary in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Sunday, March 16, 2025, for the health of Pope Francis hospitalized at Gemelli Hospital in Rome. (Credit: Domenico Stinellis/AP.)

Listen

ROME – Pope Francis is becoming less dependent on oxygen flow as he recovers from a complex respiratory infection and double pneumonia, with the Vatican saying he is being progressively weaned from both night and daytime uses.

The Vatican said in a March 18 statement that the pope’s condition “continues to remain stable in a complex framework.”

“There are slight improvements to his motor and respiratory situation,” the Vatican said, saying the pope has also decreased the amount of time he is using non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night.

For roughly the past two weeks Francis has used NIV at night and high-flow oxygen through nasal cannulas during the day following several episodes of bronchospasms, meaning a tightening and narrowing of the tubes connecting the lungs to the windpipe, causing respiratory distress.

NIV consists of sealing an oxygen mask tightly around the nose and mouth, creating pressure that makes it easier to inhale.

The pope is also slowly diminishing the amount of oxygen he receives during the day, and on Monday night did not use NIV at all, but used high-flow oxygen through the nose instead, the statement said.

“It is good news to be welcomed with caution because it is a progressive reduction,” the Vatican said.

On Sunday the Vatican released the first picture of Pope Francis since he was hospitalized Feb. 14, showing him from behind as he concelebrated Mass in the chapel next to his private suite on the 10th floor of Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

In the photo, the pope was not wearing his oxygen tubes, which was considered to be a positive development on his path to recovery.

The Vatican said Pope Francis spent Tuesday alternating motor and respiratory therapy, prayer, and some work activities.

Francis continues to follow a diet prescribed by his medical team, which includes solid food.

A formal medical bulletin containing notes from the team treating Pope Francis is expected to be published Wednesday.

This is the longest hospital stay for the pope, 88, who has now been in the Gemelli Hospital for 32 days after being admitted for treatment of bronchitis and later diagnosed with a complex respiratory infection and double pneumonia.

As he recovers, prayers continue to be offered for his health, including a nightly rosary being prayed in St. Peter’s Square by members of the Roman Curia and cardinals resident in Rome.

Follow Elise Ann Allen on X: @eliseannallen