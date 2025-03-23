Pope Francis greets faithful gathered at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, making his first public appearance in five weeks, on March 23, 2023. (Credit: Vatican Media/Screenshot.)

ROME – On Sunday Pope Francis made his first public appearance in five weeks, coming to a balcony of Rome’s Gemelli Hospital to wave and give a blessing to believers who had gathered below.

He came to the balcony in a wheelchair as the crowd below, estimated to be around 5-600 people, chanted his name and cheered.

Francis appeared rested but visibly fatigued by the effort, waving and flashing a few thumbs up. When he asked for the microphone, he said he spotted an elderly woman in the crowd holding a bouquet, saying with a raspy voice, “Thanks to everyone. I see a woman with yellow flowers, she’s great!” The woman became emotional.

Pope Francis gave his blessing from the second floor of Gemelli Hospital after the publication of his regular Sunday Angelus address, usually delivered in person from the window of the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace, but which for the past six Sundays he has published without making an appearance given his health condition.

Prior to the blessing, he briefly greeted the staff and the top management of the Catholic University and the Gemelli Hospital.

He was admitted to the Gemelli Hospital Feb. 14 for treatment of a complex respiratory infection and double pneumonia.

After giving the blessing following the publication of his address, Pope Francis was discharged around 12:15 p.m. local time.

His convoy delivered him to the Vatican in a white Ford Fiat 500, halted and appeared momentarily confused, before setting off once again across town in order to take him to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, his favorite of the Roman basilicas and home to the famed icon, Maria Salus Populi Romani, or Health of the Roman People.

Francis has previously said that he wishes to be buried in the basilica, which he has visited before and after every international trip and after every hospital stay since his election in 2013.

Doctors in a March 22 press conference announcing his discharge said the pope initially presented with “acute respiratory failure” and twice during his 38-day hospital stay experienced respiratory crises that put his life at risk.

However, the 88-year-old pontiff has made what many consider to be a remarkable recovery despite his close calls, though he has been ordered by doctors to observe a two-month period of rest after returning to his Vatican residence Sunday.

In his written Angelus address, the pope focused on the aspect of God’s patience, which he says is an invitation to believers to make their lives “a time of conversion.”

“Jesus uses the image of a barren fig tree, which has not yet borne the hoped-for fruit, but which, however, the farmer does not want to cut down,” he said, referring to the day’s Gospel reading from Luke.

Instead, the farmer says he will fertilize the tree again to see if it will bear fruit in the future, the pope said, saying “this patient farmer is the Lord, who carefully works the soil of our life and confidently awaits our return to him.”

Francis said that during his time in the hospital, he was personally able to experience God’s patience, which he said was also visible to him in the “tireless care” given to him and other patients by doctors and healthcare workers, as well as the families of the sick.

“This trusting patience, anchored in the love of God that never fails, is truly necessary in our lives, especially to face the most difficult and painful situations,” he said.

He voiced sadness at the resumption of “heavy Israeli bombings” in the Gaza Strip after a tenuous ceasefire agreement, lamenting the growing number of dead and wounded.

“I ask that weapons be silenced immediately,” he said, voicing hope that all parties would “have the courage to resume dialogue, so that all of the hostages are freed and a definitive ceasefire is reached.”

Pope Francis also lamented the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and expressed his hope that a “serious and urgent commitment” would be made to alleviate it by the warring parties, and the international community.

He expressed his contentment for the agreement on the final test of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, voicing hope that the accord would be signed “as soon as possible” and lead to “a lasting peace” in the Southern Caucuses.

The pope closed his address thanking faithful for their patience and perseverance in praying for his health and recovery, saying he is also praying for his flock.

He ended with a plea for peace for nations at war, including Ukraine, Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.