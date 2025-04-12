Pope Francis prays before the Maria Salus Populi Romani icon at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media.)

ROME – On Saturday afternoon Pope Francis, despite the Vatican’s repeated insistence that he is observing a two-month period of rest, made his fourth surprise outing in a week to pray at his favorite Roman basilica.

According to an April 12 Vatican statement, Pope Francis that afternoon ventured out to the Roman Basilica of Saint Mary Major, his favorite of the Roman basilicas, marking what is believed to be his first departure from the Vatican since returning from the hospital three weeks ago.

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital Feb. 14 for treatment of a complex respiratory infection and double pneumonia and was discharged March 23 and ordered by doctors to observe a two-month period of rest, avoiding contact with groups.

On the day of his discharge, the pope threw his security entourage for a loop by refusing to get out when the convoy arrived to the Vatican, and decided instead to go to St. Mary Major to deliver a bouquet of flowers.

He attempted to get out of the car at that time, but was unable to, and left the flowers with the coadjutor archpriest of the basilica, Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, instead. They were placed on the altar below the famed icon of Maria Salus Populi Romani, or Health of the Roman People, which is housed inside the basilica’s Borghese chapel.

On Saturday, the pope finally returned to the basilica, this time going inside to pray on the vigil of Palm Sunday, which marks the official beginning of Holy Week, and paused to pray before the Maria Salus Populi Romani icon.

Pope Francis stops by the basilica to pray before and after every international trip he takes, and has said he wishes to be buried in the basilica, breaking the papal tradition of burying popes in the grotto of St. Peter’s Basilica.

This outing from the pope marks the fourth time in a week that he has surprised faithful, and his own system, by making an unscheduled appearance.

He made an unexpected appearance in St. Peter’s Square last Sunday, April 6, at the close of a Mass for the Jubilee for the Sick and Healthcare Workers, and on Wednesday he had an unannounced private meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla of England.

On Thursday, he came into St. Peter’s Basilica unexpectedly in the middle of the afternoon without his usual papal attire, dressed in black pants and a white undershirt, with a poncho for cover, to pray at the tomb of St. Pius X.

These repeated outings by the pope have raised questions about whether he continues to observe his two-month convalescence despite insistence from the Vatican that he does.

The Vatican has said the pope continues to rest, while working and resuming some meetings, but that these surprise moments are indicative that he is doing better.

Despite the pope’s multiple outings this week, the Vatican has not yet clarified whether he will participate in his Holy Week liturgies, or whether he will delegate the ceremonies to cardinals and other top aides.

Palm Sunday Mass will be celebrated by Argentine Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, vice dean of the College of Cardinals and prefect emeritus of the Dicastery for Eastern Churches.

