Pope Francis arrives in a wheelchair at the end of a Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Credit:Andrew Medichini/AP.)

ROME – Though in theory observing a two-month period of rest, Pope Francis Thursday made his third surprise appearance in a week, showing up inside St. Peter’s Basilica in the middle of the afternoon, without his usual papal attire.

In videos and photos circulating on social media, the pope, wearing black pants and a white undershirt with a poncho covering his torso from the front, came to the basilica at around 1 p.m. local time and prayed for about 10 minutes in front of the tomb of Pope Pius X.

Accompanied by his personal nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti and some healthcare personnel, he was wearing his oxygen nasal cannulas and waved to visitors and blessed some children during the brief appearance.

The Vatican press office Friday said the visit was completely spontaneous, and the pope had been taking a walk inside his Vatican residence, “and decided to prolong it” by going into the basilica to pray, stopping at the tomb of Pope Pius X, to whom he has said he is close in the past.

Friday’s outing marked the third surprise Pope Francis has given in the past week despite observing a two-month period of rest.

On Sunday, April 6, he made an unannounced visit in St. Peter’s Square at the end of Mass for the Jubilee for the Sick and Healthcare Workers, greeting faithful and thanking them for their prayers before giving a blessing, after going to confession and passing through the basilica’s holy door.

Pope Francis gave another surprise when he met privately with King Charles and Queen Camilla of England Wednesday afternoon at the Vatican, despite the fact that a scheduled state visit the day prior had been postponed due to the pope’s ongoing recovery.

The Vatican said Friday that despite these surprise meetings and appearances, the pope “continues to observe his convalescence in a normal way,” and that resting does not mean a person doesn’t go out.

In general, there continue to be “slight improvements” in the pope’s motor and respiratory status, while his blood analyses have remained stable in recent days.

He continues to use oxygen as needed, especially at night, and going for “prolonged periods” without using oxygen at all. He did not use oxygen during his meeting with King Charles.

Francis continues to sign documents and has resumed some work meetings, but in a more “restricted way,” the Vatican said, saying the pope in recent days held meetings with Venezuelan Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, sostituto of the Vatican’s Secretariat of State; British Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States; and Monsignor Luciano Russo, head of the Secretariat of State’s section for diplomatic personnel.

The Vatican had no information on upcoming Holy Week liturgies and whether, and how, the pope would participate, but said this weekend’s Palm Sunday Mass will be celebrated by Argentinian Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, vice dean of the College of Cardinals and prefect emeritus of the Dicastery for Eastern Churches.

They could not confirm rumors that United States Vice President JD Vance would be present for Easter Mass at the Vatican.

