It’s raining blessings! Crop duster drops holy water on town

ABBEVILLE, Louisiana — A Catholic church in Louisiana decided to disperse some blessings to a local town via crop dusters.

According to a Facebook post from the Diocese of Lafayette on Sunday, members of St. Anne Church in Cow Island called upon crop duster pilots to help spread their blessing to the community.

Fr. Matthew Barzare and parishioners of St. Anne Church in Cow Island enlisted the help of a cropduster pilot to bless… Posted by Diocese of Lafayette on Sunday, December 22, 2019

Father Matthew Barzare and parishioners of the church loaded 100 gallons of holy water into the planes, and the pilots sprayed the water onto the town and the nearby farms, KATC-TV reported. Parishioners also bought water from their homes to the airstrip to be blessed by Barzare.

The idea came from L’Eryn Detraz, a Cow Island native who is a missionary stationed in Ohio.

The Facebook post had been shared more than 500 times as of Monday, with many commenters requesting visits from the blessed crop dusters.

Cow Island is an unincorporated community in Vermilion Parish approximately 38 miles south of Lafayette.

