Father Gabriel Romanelli, Latin parish priest of Gaza Strip, left, prays during the midnight Christmas Eve mass at Deir Al Latin Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City, Dec. 24, 2021. (Credit: Adel Hana/AP.)

The Church of the Holy Family in Gaza was hit the Israeli military on Thursday, an action Israel allegedly called “a shooting error.”

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem issued a statement confirming several people were injured in the attack, including the pastor, Father Gabriel Romanelli.

The Catholic charity Caritas Jerusalem said the parish’s 60-year-old janitor and an 84-year-old woman receiving psychosocial support inside a Caritas tent in the church compound were killed in the attack.

Two others are also seriously injured, and four others were less hurt, including the priest.

Romanelli was often contacted by the late Pope Francis during the conflict, and even spoke to him shortly before the pontiff’s death.

The Gaza war broke out following an Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack by Hamas militants that left 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 250 taken as hostages. Of the roughly 100 hostages who remain in Gaza, a third are believed to be dead, according to Israeli Defense Forces.

Israel immediately launched a retaliatory offensive in Gaza to oust Hamas from leadership, with the subsequent conflict resulting in the deaths of over 70,000 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian estimates.

A peace deal made earlier this year has broken down, and Israel has increased its attacks on Gaza.

A source from the Patriarchate told ANSA that Israel told them Thursday’s attack on the church was “a shooting error.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the attack on the church in a statement on X – formerly known as Twitter.

“Israeli raids on Gaza also hit the Holy Family Church. The attacks against the civilian population that Israel has been carrying out for months are unacceptable. No military action can justify such behavior,” she said.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also condemned the raid on the church.

“The attacks by the Israeli army against the civilian population in #Gaza are no longer acceptable,” he said on X.

“In this morning’s raid, the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza was also hit, a serious act against a Christian place of worship. All my support goes to Father Romanelli, who was injured during the raid. It is time to stop and find peace,” Tajani said.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was aware of the reports regarding damage caused to the Holy Family Church and casualties at the scene.

“The circumstances of the incident are under review. The IDF makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused to them,” the statement said.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, on Wednesday said the “catastrophic situation” in Gaza must end.

“A ceasefire is long overdue. We need massive amounts of humanitarian aid to enter Gaza now, and we need to see all of the hostages released now,” he said.

“Our colleagues on the ground tell us that after four months of sweeping Israeli restrictions on the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, nearly all displacement sites report people sleeping in the open, with no means of protection. No shelter supplies have been allowed to enter in this period,” Dujarric said.

He said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is also warning that amid the ongoing hostilities and deepening hunger, people are still risking their lives to access the trickle of food and other essential items allowed in for their survival.

In a message signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Pope Leo XIV said he was “deeply saddened” to learn about the military attack on the Catholic Church in Gaza, and that he “assures the parish priest, Father Gabriele Romanelli, and the whole parish community of his spiritual closeness.”

“In commending the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God, the Holy Father prays for the consolation of those who grieve and for the recovery of the injured,” the statement says.

“His Holiness renews his call for an immediate ceasefire, and he expresses his profound hope for dialogue, consolation and enduring peace in the region,” Parolin writes.

This story has been updated with the IDF statement and the message from the Vatican.

