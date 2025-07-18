The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and Patriarch Theophilos III of the Orthodox Church of Jerusalem visit Gaza after Thursday’s attack on the Church of the Holy Family, July 18, 2025. (Credit: Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.)

On Friday, Pope Leo XIV spoke to Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, about the situation in the Gaza Strip, where on Thursday the area’s only Catholic church was hit by a shell from an Israeli tank, killing three people.

Several others were injured, including Father Gabriel Romanelli, the pastor of the church.

In a statement issued by the Vatican, Leo asked about the condition of Romanelli and the other people injured in the “unjustifiable attack on the Parish of the Holy Family.”

“He [the pontiff] expressed his support and sympathy to the entire community gathered around the parish and to all those suffering from the violence and reiterated his intention to do everything possible to stop the senseless slaughter of innocents,” the Vatican said.

“Along with the patriarch, the pope extended his thoughts to all the innocent victims, those of Thursday’s attack and all those in this time of sorrow in the Holy Land and throughout the Middle East,” the statement continued.

The Vatican said Leo also contacted Father Carlos Ferrero, the Provincial of the Institute of the Incarnate Word, to which Romanelli belongs, “expressing his closeness to those in the community, faithful and religious, who were with him.”

“To all of them, Pope Leo assures his prayers and his unceasing commitment to peace, the only way that preserves humanity on all sides,” the Vatican said.

Leo also spoke by telephone with Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, and repeated his appeal for a renewed push for negotiations, a ceasefire and an end to the war.

According to a Vatican statement, he again expressed his concern about the tragic humanitarian situation of the population in Gaza, whose children, elderly and sick are paying an agonizing price.

The pope also reiterated the urgent need to protect places of worship and, especially, the faithful and all people in Palestine and Israel.

The Gaza war broke out following an Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack by Hamas militants that left 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 250 taken as hostages. Of the roughly 100 hostages who remain in Gaza, a third are believed to be dead, according to Israeli Defense Forces.

Israel immediately launched a retaliatory offensive in Gaza to oust Hamas from leadership, with the subsequent conflict resulting in the deaths of over 70,000 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian estimates.

A peace deal made earlier this year has broken down, and Israel has increased its attacks on Gaza.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, Pope Francis – who died in April – spoke regularly with Romanelli and the people at the parish.

Pizzaballa, along with Patriarch Theophilos III of the Orthodox Church of Jerusalem, went to Gaza on Friday to express their support.

The delegation was scheduled to meet with the small Christian community in Gaza, the majority of which are members of the Orthodox Church. However, many of them have been staying at the Catholic compound during the Gaza war, which has destroyed much of the housing in the Strip.

“At the request of the Latin Patriarchate, and in coordination with humanitarian partners, access was secured for the delivery of essential assistance not only to the Christian Community but also to as many families as possible. This includes hundreds of tons of food supplies as well as first aid kits and urgently needed medical equipment. In addition, the Patriarchate ensured the evacuation of individuals injured in the attack to medical institutions outside Gaza where they will receive care,” a statement from the Latin Patriarchate said.

“We thank His Holiness Pope Leo XIV who called Cardinal Pizzaballa and Patriarch Theophilos upon entrance to Gaza to offer his support, closeness and prayers. We pray for the safety of the delegation and the suspension of military activities during the visit,” the statement continued.

“The Latin Patriarchate remains steadfast in its commitment to the Christian community and the entire population of Gaza. They will not be forgotten, nor will they be abandoned,” the statement added.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster, the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, condemned the attack on the church in Gaza.

“For twenty months, the Church of the Holy Family has managed to be a place of sanctuary and spiritual support amidst the horrors of war, feeding and protecting hundreds of people,” he said.

“I add my voice to Pope Leo’s call for a return of hostages, and an immediate ceasefire to end the suffering in Gaza and bring peace to the region. I encourage you, in your homes and parishes, to pray for peace and an end to this war,” Nichols added.

A statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said an initial investigation into the attack “suggests that shrapnel from a shell fired during activity in the area mistakenly hit the church.”

The Israeli military statement added its army “directs its attacks only at military targets and makes every possible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and religious structures.”

The office of Prime Minister Netanyahu said, “Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and the faithful.”

This article has been updated with words about Pope Leo’s telephone conversation with Netanyahu.

