Church masks dropped for vaccinated Catholics in SE Michigan

DETROIT — Masks in southeastern Michigan churches are no longer mandatory for Catholics who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

People who attend Mass and other church services must wear masks and keep a safe distance from others if they haven’t been vaccinated, Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron said.

“Parishes do not have the responsibility to verify who is and who is not vaccinated,” Vigneron said Wednesday.

There are approximately 1.3 million Catholics in the six counties that make up the Detroit Archdiocese.

Vigneron said pastors no longer have to limit church capacity to 50%.

The changes “should be a sign that we have made great progress from March 2020. But we still need to be vigilant in the weeks and months ahead,” Vigneron said.

“For some these changes are a welcome adjustment. For others, it will take more time to feel comfortable with the adjustments,” he said.