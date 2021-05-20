Church masks dropped for vaccinated Catholics in SE Michigan

Church masks dropped for vaccinated Catholics in SE Michigan

In this file photo, a worshipper wearing a face mask, holds a lit candle prior to a morning Christmas Mass at the Rosebank Catholic Church in Johannesburg, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Credit: AP Photo/Denis Farrell.)

DETROIT  — Masks in southeastern Michigan churches are no longer mandatory for Catholics who are vaccinated against COVID-19. People who attend Mass and other church services must wear masks and keep a safe distance from others if they haven’t been vaccinated, Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron said. “Parishes do not have

DETROIT  — Masks in southeastern Michigan churches are no longer mandatory for Catholics who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

People who attend Mass and other church services must wear masks and keep a safe distance from others if they haven’t been vaccinated, Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron said.

“Parishes do not have the responsibility to verify who is and who is not vaccinated,” Vigneron said Wednesday.

There are approximately 1.3 million Catholics in the six counties that make up the Detroit Archdiocese.

Vigneron said pastors no longer have to limit church capacity to 50%.

The changes “should be a sign that we have made great progress from March 2020. But we still need to be vigilant in the weeks and months ahead,” Vigneron said.

“For some these changes are a welcome adjustment. For others, it will take more time to feel comfortable with the adjustments,” he said.

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Keep Independent Support Us

Latest Stories

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Podcast:

Latest

Top

© 2021 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo