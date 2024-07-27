Listen

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – Following deadly landslides that struck southern Ethiopia last week, the humanitarian arm of the U.S. bishops’ conference is set to mobilize an emergency response team to provide relief.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) at least 256 people have been killed, and warned that the death toll could rise to at least 500, as rescuers continue to dig through the mud in search of survivors.

OCHA also said at least 14,000 people have been affected in the area.

Local authorities say the landslides occurred July 21 after hours of heavy rain, provoking mudslides that swept through the village, destroying everything on its path.

In comments to Crux, an official for Catholic Relief Services, the overseas development arm of the U.S. bishops’ conference, said it was taking in the full extent of the disaster and will be deploying an emergency team next week to offer relief to affected populations.

“The recent landslides in Southern Ethiopia have caused immense suffering, leaving many without homes and mourning the loss of loved ones,” said Zemede Zewdie, Catholic Relief Services country representative in Ethiopia.

“We are deeply saddened by the death and injuries following the landslide disaster in the Gofa zone,” said Father Yohannes Gugala, the Pastoral Coordinator of Soddo Vicariate.

“Our hearts grieve for those who have lost loved ones, homes, and means of livelihood in this calamity,” added the Apostolic Vicar of Hosanna and Apostolic Administrator of Soddo, Father Seyoum Fransua.

He said the Church extends its “deepest condolences” to the affected populations and pledged “steadfast support during this trying time.”

Zewdie told Crux that “despite these hardships, we find hope and strength in our faith and are dedicated to supporting these resilient communities as they seek immediate relief and psychosocial support.”

“Right now, search and rescue efforts are in full swing, led by local authorities with help from the Ethiopian Red Cross and community members. Unfortunately, we expect the death toll to rise as efforts continue,” he said.

He said Catholic Relief Services, together with its local Church partners, is part of an assessment team deployed this week to work with the Ethiopia Disaster and Risk Management Commission (EDRMC).

“We’re working to evaluate the damage and identify the most urgent needs. Catholic Relief Services will deploy an emergency response team with critical assistance early next week. Once we have a complete picture, we’ll be ready to step in and provide the necessary support,” Zemede said.

The latest disaster comes on the heels of a smaller landslide earlier in the month, which took more than 250 lives. The region is frequently hit by weather extremes like floods and droughts, driving the ongoing humanitarian needs in Ethiopia.

“We’ll have a clearer picture of the full impact, including displacement and damage to livelihoods, once a planned assessment is completed,” Zemede said.

Church officials in the Horn of Africa country of Ethiopia say they swung into action as soon as news of the disaster broke.

Seyoum Fransua told Fides News Agency that “we immediately sent an emergency team from the Vicariate of Soddo and they are still at the site of the landslide.”

He said the Executive Director of the Social and Development Commission of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Ethiopia and the Catholic Relief Service of Ethiopia reached the area to meet with survivors, the Head of the Disaster and Prevention Commission of the Federal Government of Ethiopia to assess the situation.

“The federal government, regional states, city administrations and other non-governmental organizations are continuing to work together to recover the bodies, bury them and try to support the survivors for their basic needs. We are not yet sure how many have died. The survivors and the people in the surrounding area are in desperate need of immediate humanitarian support.”

Expressing deep sorrow at the suffering caused by the disaster, the cleric called for increased humanitarian assistance, even as he talked up what the Church was already doing on the ground.

“In response to this grave situation, the Ethiopian Catholic Church, through its various agencies and in collaboration with other humanitarian organizations, is stepping up its efforts to provide relief and support. The Church is mobilizing resources and coordinating with local communities to ensure that aid reaches that in need quickly and effectively,” he said.

“We pray to the almighty God to comfort the local community, especially all those who have been affected by this natural disaster,” Gugala said.

“We pray that our God may grant eternal rest to the dead. May the creator see that this suffering is enough for us and send us peace,” he said.

Gugala said continued rainfall could provoke further landslides, and noted that “this ongoing threat necessitates further evacuations and poses a significant challenge to emergency response efforts. “

“The weather conditions are unpredictable, and the situation could deteriorate further if the rain persists,” he said.

Although the Catholic Church in Ethiopia only claims a following of around 80,000 people out of a national population of more than 123 million, it nevertheless tends to have a significant institutional presence, especially through its humanitarian and development activities.