People protest on the street of Kano, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Nigeria’s leader on Sunday, Aug. 4, called for an end to mass protests against the West African nation’s economic hardship, saying the rallies have turned violent and have become politically motivated.(Credit: Sani Maikatanga/AP.)

Listen

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – Nigerians are again taking to the streets on October 1 to protest the government, on their 64th independence Day.

The protests are meant to be similar to the “EndBadGovernanceInNigera” protests which took place Aug. 1-10 and led to several deaths and multiple arrests.

The new protest been called by various organizers, and aim to force the government to address the hunger, insecurity, inflation and hardship Nigerians are going through.

The government has pledged to deploy security forces in what could potentially result in a showdown, but a leading Catholic researcher has warned that a violent response from the government would be ill-advised.

“The presidency, the leaders in Nigeria must be very careful. They must tread with caution because trying to suppress a peaceful protest is a license to violent protest,” said Emeka Umeagbalasi, Director of the Catholic-inspired International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law.

He said dissent remains an integral part of the democratic process.

“Civil protest is an integral part of the democratic process. It is like a pregnant woman who is getting closer to her due date. Without the pregnant woman being able to hear the liveliness of her unborn child, then that means that that pregnancy is a dead pregnancy,” Emeka told Crux.

“So without civil protest in a democratic setting, democracy is dead,” he said, and noted democracy from its Greek origins started as a form of protest.

He described protest which is a form of expression as the second oldest freedom, coming after the freedom of worship.

Emeka said that while protests are inevitable in a democracy, it is always the response to the protests that matters most.

“Unfortunately, in Nigeria it is being criminalized. It is being stifled by the administration of somebody who claims to be a champion of democracy, who claims to have played a role during the anti-military era,” he said, referring to President Ahmed Tinubu’s claim that he was part of those who stood up to military rule in Nigeria.

The president himself spoke about this on July 25.

“During the military era, we made our voices heard against dictatorship, and I was part of the group that engaged in peaceful protests without resorting to the destruction of property,” Tinubu said while greeting the U.S. ambassador.

“In as much as we believe that demonstrations are part of democracy, we will never encourage any protests that lead to the destruction of lives and property,” the president added.

But the crackdown on protesters during the August 1-10 protests shows a more cynical side of the Nigerian president.

Amnesty International reported that at least 13 people were killed in clashes with police, and over 1,000 people have been remanded in custody nationwide.

The United Action Front of Civil Society revised the figure upwards, stating in a report that 21 protesters were killed and over 1,100 arrested by police on the first day of the protests.

There are concerns that the same violent crackdown is being planned ahead of the October 1 protests.

Already, the Federal Government is deploying security forces at protest venues, ostensibly to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The country’s minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has told the Vanguard newspaper his government “is appealing to all Nigerians to remain calm and refrain from any acts of violence as Nigeria celebrates its 64th Independence anniversary and 25 years of unbroken democracy.”

“The government of President Bola Tinubu is committed to ensuring peace, unity and prosperity for all. It is also important for Nigerians to see opportunity in the various policies of the government, and use it for their betterment,” he said.

But organizers see police deployment as an intimidating tactic and have vowed to not be cowed into silence.

“Irrespective of insinuations of government, arraignment of protesters, intimidation, and attempts to criminalize protest, citizens have insisted and expressed their rights that they must protest. It is a constitutionally guaranteed right that cannot be derogated in any circumstances,” said Deji Adeyanju, a lawyer defending protesters who were detained following the August protests.

Emeka insisted that the protests are necessary, especially after the government failed to address the demands made by protesters in August.

“The government did not even look at the grievances of those who organized the End Bad Governance protests,” he told Crux.

He said by failing to address Nigeria’s problems, Tinubu has lost the confidence of the people and accused the president of not having any idea how to get the country on the path to prosperity.

“He has no plan of governing Nigeria. He lacks legitimacy. He lacks credibility,” Emeka told Crux.