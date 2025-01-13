Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, Nigeria, speaks during a forum addressing international religious freedom issues at the United Nations in New York March 1, 2019. (Credit: Gregory A. Shemitz/CNS.)

No one needs to die a “needless death” due to being hungry, says Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

He was speaking at Mass on Sunday, referring to the deaths of at least ten people following a stampede on Dec. 21 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Maitama district of Abuja. More than a thousand people were evacuated from the church. The event was organized by an international Catholic charity, the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Across Nigeria, around 70 people died a similar events giving food to the nation’s hungry population.

“In the course of your magnanimous gesture to provide food and other basic needs to the poor and hungry, as you have always done successfully for decades, in line with the Catholic tradition of performing corporal works of mercy, your inspiration to serve the poor and vulnerable comes from St. Vincent de Paul, who initiated your society in 1833, dedicated to caring for the poor and needy admirably,” Abuja said on Sunday.

“No wonder, every Sunday at church entrances in many parishes, your members stand with their iron boxes, clinging to them to draw attention, saying, Help the poor! Help the poor! This aligns with the Church’s concern for the poor, which led Pope Francis to declare the World Day of the Poor. There is a special day dedicated to the poor by the Pope in the name of the Church,” the archbishop said.

“However, the distribution at Holy Trinity Metropolitan in 2024 witnessed an unprecedented turnout of about 5,000 needy and vulnerable individuals, certainly due to the heightened economic hardship affecting many families in the country. It was not because we were negligent that they came,” he continued.

However, Abuja complained that some people had accused the Church of negligence in running the event, which he denied.

“It was because they were hungry that they came. And their hunger is not the fault of the Catholic Church. If you are looking for a culprit, please cast your eyes elsewhere,” he said.

“Certainly not the Catholic Church. The large crowd outside the church premises created pressure and panic. This led to a struggle as individuals scrambled to gain entry through the church gate, resulting in fatalities and injuries,” he continued.

The United Nations last year warned record inflation, climate shocks and ongoing conflicts are projected to push the number of food insecure people in Nigeria to 33 million in 2025.

Speaking in Nigeria’s House of Representatives on Sunday, Representative Gboyega Isiaka said Insecurity remains one of the most pressing challenges for Nigerian agriculture.

“The rise of armed conflicts across the country has disrupted agricultural production and supply chains, leading to significant food shortages,” he said.

“Farmers face threats not only from armed groups but also from clashes with herders over land and resources. This ongoing violence has resulted in the abandonment of farmlands, displacement of farming communities, and destruction of vital infrastructure,” Isiaka continued.

“The psychological toll on farmers is profound; the fear of violence can deter them from engaging fully in agricultural activities, stunting productivity, among other things,” Isiaka said.

Speaking at his Mass, Kaigama said no one should be allowed to die a needless death simply struggling for what to eat.

“Is it not shameful that we shall say in the future and history that people died here merely struggling for what to eat? Is it not a shame for the nation? And when the international community hears about it, they also wonder what is happening to Nigeria, despite our immense human and natural resources. When the sad incident occurred, immediate actions were taken by the Church,” the archbishop of the nation’s capital said.

He also spoke about the work the Catholic Church does in the country, with over 100,000 charitable and healthcare centers.

“I want us to know that the Catholic Church cares, and the Catholic Church cares for the poor,” Kaigama said.

He said the Catholic Church wants to prevent tragedies similar to what happened before Christmas.

“We are certainly learning, but remember, we have done this for many, many years without any incident of this nature. However, that it has happened means that it can happen again, so we must take adequate proactive measures to ensure that this does not occur again,” the archbishop said.

“While we mourn the loss of lives, we remain steadfast in our commitment to serve the poor and vulnerable. There are many, there are millions in this country, and we are committed to serving them to the best of our abilities. We will work to ensure that such incidents are avoided in the future,” he added.