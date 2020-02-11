Philippine bishops issue directives to prevent coronavirus outbreak

ROME — To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the bishops of the Philippines have asked Catholics to receive Communion only in the hand, to refrain from holding hands during the Lord’s Prayer and to regularly clean out holy water fonts.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines also sent every parish an obligatory prayer to be recited “after Communion, kneeling down,” asking God to protect people from “the 2019 N-coronavirus that has claimed lives and has affected many.”

Fides, the news agency of the Vatican Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, reported on the guidelines and prayer, which were released in late January.

Members of the faithful also offered the Oratio Imperata, during Mass at Catholic churches in the Philippines.

The Oratio Imperata was introduced Feb. 2, the feast of the Presentation of the Lord. It is to be offered after Communion during weekday Mass and on Sundays throughout all Catholic churches in the Philippines.

The Philippine government also urges citizens to follow health safety measures.

The government recommends that people wash their hands regularly and wear facemasks to decrease the likelihood of contracting the coronavirus.

The virus was first detected in the Wuhan province of China. Over 7,000 people have been infected, with three confirmed cases in the Philippines.

