COVID-19 scare emphasized importance of connections, cardinal says

COVID-19 scare emphasized importance of connections, cardinal says

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples who traveled to the Philippines in early September, spent two weeks in quarantine and is no longer positive for COVID-19. He is pictured in a 2014 file photo. (Credit: Tyler Orsburn/CNS.)

After two weeks of quarantine and a test indicating he no longer is positive for the COVID-19 virus, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle said he had experienced firsthand the importance of feeling connected to God, to others and to creation.

MANILA, Philippines — After two weeks of quarantine and a test indicating he no longer is positive for the COVID-19 virus, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle said he had experienced firsthand the importance of feeling connected to God, to others and to creation.

“Your existence depends on a rediscovery of the reality that you are not alone, you are always connected,” he said Sept. 25, giving an online keynote address to the congress of the Philippines’ Catholic education association.

Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, was tested for the virus Sept. 7 before flying from Rome to Manila for the celebration of his mother’s 90th birthday. But arriving at the airport Sept. 10, he tested positive and was required to quarantine.

It was a time of “fear” and “anxieties,” he said, although he was asymptomatic the entire time. He took another test Sept. 23, which was negative.

“But getting out of the quarantine, I realized that, really, for you to survive, you need a deep, deep sense of interconnectedness,” he said. “Your enemy will be that you are isolated, that you are a threat now” to the health of others.

Tagle said he is grateful “to the many, many people” who sent him messages and offered prayers for him.

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Keep Independent Support Us

Latest Stories

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2020 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo