Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban-appointed deputy prime minister for economic affairs, inspects the honor guards at Bagram Air Base in in the Parwan Province of Afghanistan on Aug. 14, 2024. (Credit: Siddigullah Alizai/AP.)

Listen

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – As Afghanistan marks three years since the Taliban’s return to power, the country continues to grapple with profound challenges, according to a leading Catholic international aid agency.

CAFOD – the international aid agency of the of the Catholic Church in England and Wales – said an estimated 23.7 million people are currently in need of assistance in Afghanistan, in a population of around 40 million.

CAFOD works with local Afghan organizations, and said facing severe restrictions and a deteriorating political landscape, these organizations have focused on empowering small farmers, promoting women’s entrepreneurship, and addressing climate change impacts through initiatives like tree-planting and flood defenses.

“The world cannot afford to turn its back on Afghanistan,” said Grace How, CAFOD’s Country Representative for Afghanistan.

“Our commitment to the Afghan people has not wavered, and we stand with those who continue to fight for their rights and dignity. The resilience we witness every day in Afghanistan is a testament to the human spirit, and we are determined to support it, no matter the challenges,” she said.

CAFOD has been active in Afghanistan since late 1980s, focusing on supporting local Afghan organizations dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable and marginalized people, helping them to earn a living.

On Thursday, the United Nations UNESCO said at least 1.4 million girls have been deliberately denied access to secondary education since the Taliban takeover, an increase of 300,000 since its previous count in April 2023, with more girls reaching the age limit of 12 every year.

“If we add the girls who were already out of school before the bans were introduced, there are now almost 2.5 million girls in the country deprived of their right to education, representing 80 percent of Afghan school-age girls,” UNESCO said.

It added Taliban authorities have “almost wiped out” two decades of steady progress for education in Afghanistan.

“The future of an entire generation is now in jeopardy,” UNESCO said.

“UNESCO is alarmed by the harmful consequences of this increasingly massive drop-out rate, which could lead to a rise in child labor and early marriage,” it added.

The Taliban celebrated their rule – which no other nation recognizes as legitimate – on Wednesday.

“The Islamic Emirate eliminated internal differences and expanded the scope of unity and cooperation in the country,” Deputy Prime Minister Maulvi Abdul Kabir said.

“No one will be allowed to interfere in internal affairs, and Afghan soil will not be used against any country,” he added.

CAFOD said the third anniversary of the Taliban takeover is an important moment to reflect.

“As the international community reflects on the third anniversary of the Taliban’s resurgence, CAFOD calls for renewed global efforts to support Afghanistan,” How said.

“The ongoing humanitarian crisis requires urgent attention, and the Afghan people need more than just words of solidarity – they need concrete action,” she added.

Follow Charles Collins on X: @CharlesinRome