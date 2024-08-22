Listen

ROME – With Pope Francis’s sweeping visit to Asia less than two weeks away, Singapore’s cardinal has said the trip will be an opportunity to send a clear message on issues such as artificial intelligence and the environment, and to showcase the diversity and history of the church in Asia.

Speaking to Crux in a written interview, Cardinal William Goh of Singapore said that from the beginning, “Pope Francis has been a tireless champion of inclusiveness, fraternity, dialogue, and care for the environment, among other things.”

“To many in Singapore, these themes reveal that Pope Francis is close to the lived realities of people and that he is familiar with their struggles and pains,” he said, voicing his hope that while in Singapore, the pope comes with a message of unity, hope, and of advocacy for the “missionary option” he has so often called for in the church.

Named coadjutor bishop of Singapore in 2012, Goh took on the role of archbishop in May 2013, just two months after Pope Francis’s election, and was given a red hat by the pope in 2022.

Pope Francis will travel to Singapore from Sept. 11-13 as part of a broader, Sept. 2-13 visit to Asia and Oceania that will also take him to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and East Timor.

This trip, originally planned for 2021 but canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will mark Pope Francis’s sixth visit to Asia since his election, following previous visits to South Korea, Sri Lank and the Philippines, Myanmar and Bangladesh, Thailand and Japan, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia.

Goh told Crux he believes the pope’s affinity for Asia is due in part to the fact that “As a continent, Asia has a plurality of ethnicities, religions, cultures, levels of development, even political systems and ideologies.”

“On the one hand, this level of diversity demonstrates the richness of the continent. On the other hand, at a very human and practical level, diversity can also translate into differences, tensions, and disagreements – something that Asia is susceptible to,” he said.

Pope Francis’s visit to Asia will be of great valuable, he said, “because of what he stands for: inclusiveness, fraternity, dialogue, journeying together, and care for the environment, amongst others. These themes have proven prophetic, particularly in Asia.”

“After the Apostolic Visit is done, I pray that Singapore will be filled with hope – a profound, divine hope that turns us all towards the one in whom all hope finds its source – our Lord and savior Jesus Christ,” he said.

Please read below for Crux’s full interview with Cardinal William Goh:

Crux: What is the significance of this visit for the people of Singapore?

Goh: This visit comes 38 years after that of Pope Saint John Paul II in 1986 – so it’s been a long time. At an Apostolic level, Pope Francis’s visit will be a reminder that God is close to us and indeed present and incarnate in our midst.

At the State level, this visit will also be important for Singapore’s leaders. Some key themes frequently emphasized by Pope Francis are of particular relevance in Singapore – for example, the dignity of the human person, the importance of inclusiveness, interreligious dialogue as a pathway to peace and fraternity, family values, the need to manage artificial intelligence responsibly for the common good, and care for creation. As such, Pope Francis is highly anticipated and warmly welcomed not only by the Catholic faithful, but also by wider society.

Why is Pope Francis visiting Singapore? His trip to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and East Timor was planned before COVID, but why add the stop in Singapore? How did it come about?

Singapore was originally part of the Holy Father’s travel plans to the region back in 2021; but Covid-19 derailed all that. This upcoming trip is a resumption of those earlier plans.

In terms of the specific reasons for the selected countries, perhaps the Holy See will be better able to comment. Nonetheless, the fact that the Holy Father is making the effort to spend two nights in Singapore tells us that we are important to him. For that, we are thankful, and we are looking forward to welcoming him.

What impression do Catholics in Singapore have of Pope Francis?

The contents of Pope Francis’s encyclicals, pastoral letters, and speeches have given us glimpses into what is on his heart and mind. Since the beginning of his papacy, Pope Francis has been a tireless champion of inclusiveness, fraternity, dialogue, and care for the environment, among other things. To many in Singapore, these themes reveal that Pope Francis is close to the lived realities of people and that he is familiar with their struggles and pains.

Specific to this coming trip to South-East Asia, many admire him for his dedication, because to travel such long distances and to endure such a hectic schedule is definitely not easy!

Overall, I think the people of Singapore are eagerly awaiting Pope Francis’s arrival. Demand for tickets to the Papal Mass has been overwhelming. Unfortunately, due to venue constraints, we are not able to provide tickets to every person who wants them. However, we will be livestreaming the Papal Mass so that everyone will get to follow it online.

Furthermore, many people of other faiths have also expressed their interest and desire to meet Pope Francis, be it at the Papal Mass, his public lecture to civil society, or at the interreligious youth event. From this, one can infer that Pope Francis is highly regarded across Singaporean society, with many wanting to hear from him.

Pope Francis has made Asia a priority, having gone to Asia for many of his international trips. What makes Asia so unique? Why do you think Asia is such a priority right now, and what can the church in Asia offer to the global church?

The first thing that comes to mind is the fact that Asia is the birthplace of many of the oldest religions in the world: Hinduism, Buddhism, Taoism, Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Sikhism, Zoroastrianism, Jainism, among others. The peoples and places of Asia hold true significance in terms of religion.

A second reason might be the diversity that can be found in Asia. As a continent, Asia has a plurality of ethnicities, religions, cultures, levels of development, even political systems and ideologies. On the one hand, this level of diversity demonstrates the richness of the continent. On the other hand, at a very human and practical level, diversity can also translate into differences, tensions, and disagreements – something that Asia is susceptible to.

Pope Francis’s visit to Asia is so valuable because of what he stands for: inclusiveness, fraternity, dialogue, journeying together, and care for the environment, amongst others. These themes have proven prophetic, particularly in Asia. They serve as reminders that God is constantly inviting us to cooperate with His Holy Spirit to bring about a new, better order that more closely reflects the heavenly realities to which we are called.

A third possible reason might be that in Asia, Christianity is fast-growing, despite the presence of many other religions – many of which pre-date Christianity. Correspondingly, Asia is of increasing importance to Christianity in general and the Catholic Church in particular.

Perhaps herein, one finds that which the Church in Asia can offer the global Church. In Asia, the Gospel of Jesus Christ is truly universal: it transcends ethnicities, cultures, nationalities, education levels, levels of economic development, even political systems and ideologies. Given the deep-seated differences, divisions, and polarization characteristic of our current age, perhaps the Church in Asia bears witness to a Gospel that is truly for “all the nations” (Matthew 28:19).

In the past, prominent Singaporeans have collaborated with the Vatican on important issues, such as George Yeo and the COSEA commission and the Council for the Economy. Did that collaboration help strengthen the relationship between Singapore and the Vatican, in your view? Is there any ongoing collaboration between Singapore and the Vatican at this level?

Bilateral ties between Singapore and the Vatican have always been warm and cordial. Many of Singapore’s top political leaders have met the popes, the latest being our President, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, in June 2024.

Apart from Mr. George Yeo, various other Singaporeans have served and continue to serve in different capacities in the Vatican, including Mr. Joseph Pillay, a former Acting President of Singapore. More recently, Prof. Christina Kheng served in the Secretariat of the Synod, and Mr. Lawrence Chong was appointed by Pope Francis in 2020 to the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue as a Consultor for a period of five years. The final example I can think of is myself – as Cardinal, I serve in the Dicastery for Laity and Family Life.

Despite our small size, many Singaporeans have contributed, and continue to contribute, to the on-going work at the Vatican. We are very proud of all of them!

What message do the Catholics of Singapore hope to hear from Pope Francis? He is an advocate for many things – migrants and refugees, the climate, the poor, etc. – what message do you hope he brings to the church in Singapore?

This is a tough question, since there are many good things and messages that Pope Francis will be capable of bringing to Singapore! If I had to choose, it would perhaps be three things.

First, the message of a “missionary option” that Pope Francis talks about in his Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium: “a missionary impulse capable of transforming everything… for the evangelization of today’s world…” (EG27). It is my hope and dream that the Church in Singapore will be vibrant, evangelizing, and missionary – this is the very purpose of our existence as Church. In Singapore, clergy and laity working together have made much progress on this front, but there is room for much more. Many people are still hungering and thirsting for that which only Christ can provide – the Good News of His mercy, love, and forgiveness.

Second, the message of unity. Given the pace at which Singaporean society changes and develops, the situations and realities in which we minister the Gospel of Christ are increasingly complex and challenging. People are facing ever more complicated life situations, compounded by developments such as social media and artificial intelligence. To be effective ministers of the Gospel of Christ in such complex situations, the Church in Singapore needs to unite and collaborate. It is no longer sufficient for individuals or individual church organizations to go it alone, in isolation from each other. We need to discover new expressions of communion in mission, and mission in communion.

Finally, the message of hope. If the Church in Singapore is united in our efforts to be vibrant, evangelizing, and missionary, it will inevitably bring about a hope against all hope; not just for the Church, but for all in Singaporean society. This is a hope of better things to come, a hope that a new, better, and holier order is possible, a hope that is ultimately rooted in Christ’s promise of salvation and eternal life. This is timely, as Pope Francis has declared 2025 to be a Jubilee Year of hope. After the Apostolic Visit is done, I pray that Singapore will be filled with hope – a profound, divine hope that turns us all towards the one in whom all hope finds its source – our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.

