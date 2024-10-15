In this Feb. 18, 2012 file photo, the then-elected cardinal George Alencherry, of India, center, is greeted by nuns after being elevated in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)

Listen

MUMBAI, India – Last week, the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese in India overhauled its administrative headquarters by announcing new appointments, in a move seen as clipping the wings of those who oppose the synod-approved Unified Holy Mass, which requires celebrants to face the altar during the Eucharist prayer.

According to the Express News Service, Father Jacob G. Palackappilly, who is the deputy secretary general of Kerala Catholics Bishops Council and director of the Pastoral Orientation Center at Palarivattom, has been appointed as the protosyncellus, replacing Father Varghese Pottakkala. Father Joshy Puthuva has been appointed as the chancellor, replacing Father Martin Kallungal. Puthuva’s appointment is surprising as he was named among those in the land deal scandal that allegedly involved Major Archbishop Emeritus Cardinal Mar George Alencherry.

In 2021, the synod of the Syro-Malabar Church based in Kerala decided to adopt a uniform mode of celebrating the liturgy, which priests face the people during the Liturgy of the Word and then the altar during the Liturgy of the Eucharist, turning around again to address the congregation after communion.

While virtually all of the church’s dioceses have adopted the new system, clergy and laity in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, by far the largest Syro-Malabar jurisdiction, have rejected it, arguing that facing the people throughout the Mass is a legitimate liturgical variation and one more consistent with the reforms of the Second Vatican Council (1962-65).

Sources told the Indian news agency the new move by the archdiocese comes after the former curia officials stopped carrying out their duties and refrained from coming to the Bishop’s House. According to the notice issued by the church, the new appointments were made after the former curia officials gave him a written declaration that they are unable to continue doing their duties due to the unresolved issues plaguing the archdiocese.

When Apostolic Administrator Bishop Bosco Puthur and the new members of the curia arrived at the Bishop’s House in Ernakulam last week accompanied by police, protestors refused to leave the premises even after they were requested to do so.

“The priests and the laity who had been staging a sit-in at the Bishop’s House premises had disrupted the working of the curia,” Puthur said.

It has been rumored the latest measure might pave the way to the division of the church. However, Palackappilly said, “The chances of any backlash against the new appointments is very minuscule. There may be some murmurings, but nothing more than that.”

Father Kuriakose Mundadan, the presbyteral Council Secretary of Ernakulam-AngamalyErnakulam-Angamaly told Crux almost 300 priests gathered at the St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica Ernakulam and condemned the act of appointing “certain priests who are against the cause of the archdiocese both in the orientation of the celebrant in the liturgy, and who are the supporters of land scam cardinal George Alencherry as the curia members by the Apostolic Administrator Bishop Bosco Puthoor of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.”

“The priests declared that they will not approve the appointment of the new Curia members. The most unfortunate is that Father Joshy Puthuva, the former finance officer to Cardinal George Alencherry, was appointed new Chancellor of the Archdiocese,” he said.

“Father Joshy Puthuva is in the prime accused in the land scam cases even in the apex court of the land. According to the CCEO 252 & 253 the priests who is to be appointed chancellor of a diocese should be ‘of good character and above reproach.’ But the one who is appointed as chancellor is infamous for his financial dealings,” Mundadan said.

“The priest who is appointed as the finance officer too, is alleged to be involved in a Corona kit distribution scandal by the Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council pastoral center,” he added.

Mundadan said the priests passed a resolution that any circular or order from the Apostolic Administrator and from the new Curia members would not be accepted by the priests and the laity of the archdiocese.

“The priests demanded strongly that the apostolic administrator should resign. He is using the police force against the priests and the faithful. The entry to the archbishop’s house is denied to the archdiocesan priests and the laity by the force of police,” he said.

“The priests declared that it is crystal clear that the land scam issue in the archdiocese is closely knit with the Holy Mass debate. The very appointment of Father Joshy, a scandalous priest in the Archdiocesan Curia is a part of a game that all original documents regarding the land scam could be mishandled by the prime accused Father Joshy Puthuva, and the Synod has simply allowed it at their goodwill,” Mundadan told Crux.

The crisis in the Syro-Malabar Church in India is unlikely to end anytime soon.