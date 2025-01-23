Listen

MUMBAI, India – A Catholic archbishop in Indonesia is opposing plans to build a geothermal power plant in his diocese.

Archbishop Paul Boedhie Kleden of Ende spoke about his concerns in a video message, marking the first time an Indonesian Church leader has openly rejected a mining initiative over its potential ecological and social impact.

Ende is located on Flores, an island with nearly 2 million people, most of them Catholic – a rarity in the mostly-Muslim nation.

Since 2017, Flores Island has been officially declared by the Indonesian government as a potential site for establishing geothermal plants, with over 15 projects being looked at.

“After listening to the people’s concerning voices and other parties, I am morally expected to voice my strong rejection against any geothermal site projects in some regencies within our Ende pastoral territory,” Kleden said in the one-minute video.

The archbishop emphasized that his opposition was informed by extensive consultations with affected communities and clergy.

“As soon as I have listened to scores of people on the ground from Sokoria and Mataloko as well as my intensive deliberations with scores of local priests, I have no doubt at all to declare my personal opinion (as church’s local leader) to reject any geothermal site projects in scores of already-pinpointed areas within three of our pastoral territories,” he said.

Local reports to the archbishop have detailed significant environmental degradation and adverse effects on public health and livelihood.

Residents in Mataloko have reported declining agricultural yields, including crops such as coffee, cacao, vanilla, and corn.

Additionally, structural damage to homes and diminishing soil fertility have further compounded the challenges.

Kleden told Crux he made the statement “to voice the complaints of the victims on the concern about the environment.”

“In Mataloko there is already a geothermal power plant built many years back, but didn’t function, leaving a lot of problems for the people around,” the archbishop said.

“Now there is another plant being constructed very close to the failed one, using water that is taken from a place where water is very much needed for rice plantation. In another place in our diocese, Sokoria, a plant has been operating, yet there are many problems for people, such as not being able to harvest their coffee plantation and vegetables,” Keden told Crux.

“The water quality is affected. Despite these two situations, there is a plan to start soon in five or six other places on geothermal power plants. In our diocese, most of the people are farmers, and there is very limited area for farming,” the archbishop said.