Damaged buildings are seen in the aftermath of an earthquake in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on March 30, 2025. (Credit: Aung Shine Oo/AP.)

Listen

MUMBAI, India – On Sunday, Pope Francis offered his prayers for the people of Myanmar, who have been “suffering so much because of the earthquake.”

The 7.7 earthquake on March 28 has killed at least 1,600 people in Myanmar and 18 in neighbouring Thailand.

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon, the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Myanmar, issued a statement saying the Church “joins our country’s men and women in solidarity as they face yet another crisis.”

“This tragic event has further exacerbated the profound multi-dimensional humanitarian crisis already gripping Myanmar, where, as per the UN estimate, nearly 20 million people, including 6.3 million children, are in dire need of assistance,” the cardinal says.

“The Catholic Church affirms its unwavering support for the affected people and sends out condolences to families that lost their dear ones. We especially pray for those who perished in the places of worship in pagodas and mosques,” he said.

On March 28, Cardinal Pietro Parolin – the Vatican’s Secretary of State – said Francis was “deeply saddened by the loss of life and widespread devastation” caused by the earthquake.

“His Holiness Pope Francis offers heartfelt prayers for the souls of the deceased and the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all affected by this tragedy,” the statement says.

“His Holiness likewise prays that the emergency personnel will be sustained in their care of the injured and displaced by the divine gifts of fortitude and perseverance,” adds Parolin.

In his statement, Bo said the Church in Myanmar was “deeply touched” by this message.

The cardinal added the United Nations is mobilizing resources to support the affected populations, acknowledging Myanmar “as the most severely impacted nation in this crisis.”

“The world community has shown its solidarity through its concerned response. The Catholic Church will mobilize support to assist with the life-saving needs of food, medicine, and shelter,” the cardinal said.

RELATED: Myanmar cardinal says world ‘divided by war’ and needs ‘unity’

He also spoke about the ongoing civil war affecting the Asian country. Myanmar spent decades under military rule from 1962 to 2011 after its independence from the United Kingdom, and its short period of democracy vanished in 2021 after a military coup. The resulting civil war has led to over 75,000 deaths and millions of displaced peoples. Many of the rebels come from minority groups and a large number are Christians in the Buddhist majority country.

“This humanitarian crisis calls for an urgent cessation of hostilities. We urgently call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire by all parties involved in the conflict to ensure the safe and unimpeded delivery of essential humanitarian aid by local and international supporters,” Bo said.

“Such a ceasefire is imperative to address the immediate need for food, medical supplies, shelter, and protection for those affected by both the earthquake and the prolonged conflict,” the cardinal concluded.