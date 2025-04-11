Listen

MUMBAI, India – A case alleging “religious conversion” has been launched against a religious sister serving as the principal of a school in India.

Sister Bincy Joseph, the principal of Holy Cross Nursing College in Kunkuri town in the Jashpur district of the state of Chhattisgarh.

The central Indian state is over 93 percent Hindu and only 1.9 percent Christian.

Chhattisgarh, like India’s national government, is ruled by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has strong links to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a militant Hindu nationalist organization.

Since it took over the national government in 2014, religious minorities have complained about increased harassment.

The case against the religious sister was filed based on a complaint from a final-year student of the college, who accused the nun of attempting to convert her. Following the complaint, a non-bailable case was registered against Sister Bincy.

According to the college, the student had been irregular in attending classes, both theoretical and practical, and had missed several sessions. Noticing her absence, Sister Bincy reached out to the student and her family, informing them that the student needed to attend at least 80 percent of classes to be eligible for exams. The student, however, had only attended 32 percent of classes.

While the student was allowed to sit for the theory exam, the college made it clear that due to her poor attendance, she would not be granted a certificate for the practical exams. Following this, the student filed a complaint with the district collector, alleging religious conversion attempts.

In an April 7 statement, the nun said the “student’s allegations are a calculated attempt to defame the institution and cover up her own academic shortcomings,” reported UCANews.

“The complainant’s attendance was only 32 percent in practical sessions,” while the guidelines require a student to have 80 percent attendance in theory and practical sessions.

Sister Bincy noted in her statement that “the student submitted a declaration letter on Jan. 15, 2025, promising to complete pending assignments, which she failed to do despite reminders.”

“We stand by the integrity of our leadership and the values of our institution… and we will not be swayed by baseless accusations,” she said.

Bishop Emmanuel Kerketta of Jashpur Diocese told Crux he did not have the details of the case, “but I can say our Institutions serve the community at large, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or language without discrimination.”

“I have spoken with Sister Bincy Joseph, the conversion allegations are fabricated and baseless, just harassment. However, since a complaint has been made, let the authorities do their proper investigations,” he said.

” Conversions allegations are become a mantra, our apostolate if education and health care are being viewed through lens of allurements by the very brigade who is accustomed to purchasing people,” the bishop said.

“The Catholic Church upholds freedom of conscience and human dignity. No one should allure people to change their minds or beliefs – people through manipulative or coercive tactics. as is being done by those who accuse us,” Kerketta said.

“We continue to serve, through our education, healthcare and welfare apostolate – without discrimination, even though we are harassed and falsely accused,” he added.