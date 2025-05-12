Then Cardinal-designate Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo speaks at an Oct. 8, 2024, press briefing at the Vatican for the Synod of Bishops. (Credit: Lola Gomez/CNS.)

MUMBAI, India – Japanese Cardinal Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo says Pope Leo XIV’s previous work as a missionary and as a Vatican official were important reasons he will make a good pontiff.

Speaking to Crux, the cardinal gave is reflections on the election of American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, a member of the Augustinian order, to the Chair of Peter on May 8.

“Pope Leo XIV has a rich background in missionary work, especially in Peru, where he served both as a missionary and later as a bishop. He also led the Augustinian Order as its Superior General and most recently served as Prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops, giving him deep experience in both pastoral and administration in the Church and also as an effective and reliable leader,” Kikuchi said.

“In the days leading up to the conclave, nearly 180 cardinals met almost everyday in the general congregation to discuss the future of the Church, present problems and expectations to the new pastor of the universal church. Everyone, including myself and Cardinal [Thomas Aquino Manyo] Maeda from Japan, had the chance to speak and share our thoughts,” the cardinal said.

He said his remarks focused especially on behalf of Caritas Internationalis for which he is the president.

“Inspired by Gospel values and the Catholic Social Teaching, Caritas responds to disasters, promotes integral human development and advocates on the causes of poverty and conflict. It is said that the Caritas Internationalis is the second biggest international NGO but in reality, it is not an operational relief service agency nor a huge funding agency,” the cardinal said before the conclave took place.

“It is a confederation or more than 160 member organizations and each one of them supposed to be under Bishops of their own, and therefore, independent. Caritas Internationalis coordinates relief or development projects and actions among member organizations and promote Catholic identity among all member organizations,” Kikuchi told the other cardinals at the time.

He told Crux that his point was the importance of following Catholic Social Teachings and holding Catholic identity and developing synodality among member organisation which would make this huge international charitable organisation truly for the pope’s ministry of charity.

“During the general congregation, many cardinals reflected on the importance of the leadership of Pope Francis, especially his courage and wisdom to lead the People of God,” the Japanese cardinal said.

“However, we all understood that we were not looking for a second Pope Francis, photocopy of Pope Francis, but a true successor to Saint Peter, who would faithfully guide the Church according to God’s will and responding to the trust given by Jesus,” he said.

“Many expressed that we need pope who has deep experience and knowledge in both pastoral and administration of the Church with deep spirituality. Many expressed the need to have pastoral minded Pope to continue the footpath of Pope Francis and deepen the path of synodality,” Kikuchi continued.

“Many expressed that we need Pope to run the Curia well with the mind of restructuring began by Pope Francis. Also many expressed that we need pope with deep spirituality and sound understanding of the faith to unite all in the Church. There were not so many cardinals among us who could be fit into this category and Cardinal Prevost was just the man to fulfill all these requirements,” he explained.

Kikuchi told Crux that after some votes, it was clear for all cardinals in the conclave that Prevost “is the one who had already chosen by Jesus himself: We finally found him.”

“We do not yet know exactly what path Pope Leo XIV will take. He may lead differently than Pope Francis, but that is part of the Church’s journey. What matters most is that we pray every day for our new Holy Father, asking the Holy Spirit to bless, protect, and guide him,” he said.

“In his first words from St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV spoke about the importance of peace, dialogue, and walking together as a Church,” he added.

“By choosing the name ‘Leo,’ he also connected himself with Pope Leo XIII, who published Rerum Novarum in 1891, an important document considered to be the foundation of the today’s social teaching of the Church,” Kikuchi told Crux.

“Giving importance to the social teachings of the Church has significant importance in the sound execution of the Charity or the Caritas activities of the Church. This may show his strong concern for the Church’s mission in the world today,” he said.

“Let us walk together, listening to the voice of the Pope Leo,” the cardinal said.