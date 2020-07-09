Climate activists protest from Notre Dame Cathedral crane

A banner hangs from a construction crane atop Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Thursday. (Credit: Screen capture/Twitter.)

Greenpeace activists hung banners from a huge construction crane atop Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Thursday, accusing France and President Emmanuel Macron of not doing enough to fight climate change.

The medieval landmark is under reconstruction after a devastating fire last year and is off-limits to the public.

The group said in a statement that four climbers mounted the huge crane, about 260 feet high, soon after dawn and unfurled banners with such phrases as “Climate: Time to Act.”

The activists took the banners down after a couple of hours and descended from the crane. No one was detained, according to Greenpeace France.

