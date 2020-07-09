Climate activists protest from Notre Dame Cathedral crane

PARIS — Greenpeace activists hung banners from a huge construction crane atop Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Thursday, accusing France and President Emmanuel Macron of not doing enough to fight climate change.

The medieval landmark is under reconstruction after a devastating fire last year and is off-limits to the public.

The group said in a statement that four climbers mounted the huge crane, about 260 feet high, soon after dawn and unfurled banners with such phrases as “Climate: Time to Act.”

🔴 Action in Paris 🔴 This morning activists climbed up the crane close to “Notre Dame" to deploy a banner with the message "Climate : act now".

They urge Emmanuel Macron, the French President, to really fight against #ClimateChange instead just making promises pic.twitter.com/Q87C9Ihr6o — Greenpeace France (@greenpeacefr) July 9, 2020

The activists took the banners down after a couple of hours and descended from the crane. No one was detained, according to Greenpeace France.