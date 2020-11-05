Vatican OKs probe of sex abuse coverup by Polish bishop

Vatican OKs probe of sex abuse coverup by Polish bishop

In this Jan. 12, 2007 file photo archbishop Slawoj Leszek Glodz talks to reporters after an extraordinary meeting of Poland's Catholic Church, in Warsaw, Poland. Friday, Jan. 12, 2007. (Credit: Czarek Sokolowski/AP.)

The Vatican has ordered an investigation into allegations that a now-retired archbishop in Poland was negligent in investigating reports of sex abuse of minors by priests in his Gdansk archdiocese.

The Vatican Embassy in predominantly Catholic Poland said the archbishop of Warsaw had been assigned to conduct the probe and that the preliminary investigation into Archbishop Slawoj Leszek Glodz has been completed.

The embassy provided no details about the outcome in a statement issued this week.

Pope Francis accepted Glodz’s resignation on his 75th birthday in August, a sign he was taking the allegations against the archbishop seriously. Glodz, who had also served as the chief chaplain of Poland’s armed force, denies any negligence.

Abuse survivors included Glodz in a report identifying two dozen current and retired Polish bishops accused of protecting predator priests. The report was delivered to Francis on the eve of his 2019 global abuse prevention summit at the Vatican.

