Pope accepts resignation of French archbishop amid financial challenges

Pope accepts resignation of French archbishop amid financial challenges

Archbishop Jean-Pierre Cattenoz of Avignon, France, is pictured in an undated photo. Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Cattenoz, a month after the archbishop celebrated his 75th birthday, amid ongoing questions about his management style and handling of archdiocesan finances. (Credit: CNS photo/courtesy Archdiocese of Avignon.)

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Archbishop Jean-Pierre Cattenoz of Avignon, a month after the archbishop celebrated his 75th birthday, amid ongoing questions about his management style and handling of archdiocesan finances.

AVIGNON, France — Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Archbishop Jean-Pierre Cattenoz of Avignon, a month after the archbishop celebrated his 75th birthday, amid ongoing questions about his management style and handling of archdiocesan finances.

Cattenoz was named to Avignon in 2002 by St. John Paul II. As required by church law, he submitted his resignation on his 75th birthday Dec. 17.

As early as 2019, about 200 faithful belonging to a group called Christians in Vaucluse had requested the archbishop’s early retirement because of what they saw as a style of governance that created “real suffering” for local Catholics. Among the contentious issues were that of personnel management, concern for the poor, people feeling unwelcomed, the lack of ecumenical and interreligious initiatives and diocesan finances.

Vaucluse refers to the French department where the Archdiocese of Avignon is located.

The issue of diocesan finances became more urgent last year.

“The archdiocese needs 300,000 euros (US$364,000) quickly in order to be able to meet its expenses by the end of 2020, but it has no financial reserves left,” the archdiocese said last May.

Over the past decade, an annual deficit of about 1 million euros was covered by bequests. However, these are becoming more rare, and the deficit has been growing. The archdiocese has said the biggest category of expenses is for personnel.

Efforts have been made to try to correct the situation, notably by soliciting the generosity of the faithful, including to ensure the ongoing availability of priests.

The Christians in Vaucluse group has asked that an independent audit be carried out after the archbishop’s departure.

Neither the official communique announcing the departure of Archbishop Cattenoz, nor Vatican News mentioned the situation of the diocese. The French newspaper La Croix reported the news, referring to a “diocese with a tense climate.”

Cattenoz told his flock he would retire to the Diocese of Bayonne, near Lourdes.

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Keep Independent Support Us

Latest Stories

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2021 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo