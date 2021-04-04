Religious figures to have vaccine site in Italy

Nuns walk through a nearly empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, March 15, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Credit: Manuel Silvestri/Reuters via CNS.)

Priests, nuns and other people living in community settings are among the vaccination priority groups permitted under Italy’s revised national rollout.

ROME — Priests, nuns and other people living in community settings are among the vaccination priority groups permitted under Italy’s revised national rollout. The country’s Piedmont region is going a step further by opening a special vaccine center just for the leaders of religious communities.

Medical personnel at the Cottolengo hospital complex in Turin are set to administer the vaccine to official representatives of Buddhist, Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, as well as Waldensian and other non-Catholic institutions in Piedmont starting Wednesday.

The shots must be given in accordance with the national plan that requires the general population to be vaccinated in descending order of age, beginning with individuals 80 or older or have grave disabilities, then moving down the rollcall to those in their 70s,

Piedmont Gov. Alberto Cirio has called the vaccination initiative an example of inter-faith fraternity and sharing. Italy’s public health service is providing the vaccines.

