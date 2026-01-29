Sanija Ameti, Co-President In Operation Libero, poses for a portriat on Nov.2, 2021, at Proger in Bern. (Credit: Christian Beutler/Keystone via AP.)

Listen

GENEVA — A Swiss politician was convicted Wednesday for firing a sport pistol at an auction poster of a 14th-century painting of Madonna and child and then posting images of the damage online.

Sanija Ameti, 33, an independent Zurich council member formerly of the Green-Liberal party, was given a suspended fine for “disturbing freedom of religion and worship,” the Zurich district court said in its ruling.

She was handed a suspended fine totaling 3,000 Swiss francs (about $3,900), and a penalty of 500 francs. Prosecutors had sought a larger fine. Swiss public broadcaster RTS reported that she did not speak during the hearing.

Ameti’s lawyer and his office did not respond to emailed requests by The Associated Press for comment.

In September 2024, Ameti fired the sport pistol at an auction poster that showed details of the work “Madonna with Child and the Archangel Michael” by 14th-century Italian painter Tommaso del Mazza.

Images posted in Instagram showing the damage were later removed. Ameti afterward apologized, but the shootings and posting caused an uproar and she lost her job in public relations.

Kath.ch, the website of the media center for the Catholic Church in Switzerland, initially said bishops had condemned the shooting, saying it hurt the sensibilities of many Catholics. Catholic leaders later expressed forgiveness.

Ameti explained she had been practicing shots from about 10 meters (33 feet) and found the poster as “big enough” for a suitable target, and only belatedly realized the religious character of the target.