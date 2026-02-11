Believers attend an Orthodox service for the “sanctification of honey” at the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Church in the town of Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, on Feb. 10, 2026. (Credit: Valentina Petrova/AP.)

BLAGOEVGRAD, Bulgaria — Illuminated by the flickering glow of candlelight, priests approached the tables arranged in the shape of a cross in the middle of a church, enveloped in the heady scent of incense wafting from a censer. On the tables were jars of honey, waiting to be blessed on the day Bulgarians honor St. Haralambos, the patron saint of beekeepers.

“Those who consume the blessed and consecrated honey are given health, not only for themselves, but also for their bees,” said Rumen Gavrilov, a 69-year-old beekeeper who has attended every prayer in honor of St. Haralambos.

He and others flocked to churches across the country to pray for the protection of bees and their precious product from harmful chemicals and the effects of climate change.

Beekeeping has a long tradition in this Balkan country, and local beekeepers are widely respected. But like their counterparts elsewhere, they are deeply concerned about the impact of pesticides, pollution and climate change on bee populations, making it increasingly challenging to maintain their numbers.

On Tuesday, the traditional religious festival drew dozens to the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the southern town of Blagoevgrad.

They filled the temple and lit candles on jars of honey to honor and show gratitude to their patron saint. Also known as the “Lord of All Diseases,” St. Haralambos is renowned for miraculous healings and unwavering faith.

Feb. 10 is the only day in the Orthodox church calendar when honey is blessed with a special prayer after the liturgy.

Associated Press journalist Valentina Petrova contributed to this report.