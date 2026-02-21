Sara Cainarca, a volunteer with the “La Via della Bellezza,” or “The Path of Beauty,” initiative, gestures toward a fresco in the church of San Giorgio al Palazzo, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Credit: María Teresa Hernández/AP.)

Listen

MILAN — Away from the crowds swarming Milan’s Duomo during the Winter Olympics, young volunteers have been steering visitors toward the city’s lesser-known churches, inviting them to discover their sacred heritage.

Known as “The Path of Beauty” (“La Via della Bellezza” in Italian), the initiative began in 2020 as a project of the archdiocese’s youth ministry office. It typically offers visits on weekends, but the schedule extends to weekdays during the Games and runs through March 15.

“The idea is to welcome visitors inside these churches and invite them to rediscover an artistic beauty that we inherit from the past, but that still speaks today,” Sara Cainarca, who coordinates the team hosting the visits, told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Faith through art

Between 15 and 20 people are involved in the archdiocese’s project, each specializing in one or two churches in Milan. The short visits are offered to a dozen Catholic sanctuaries across the city.

Volunteers wait for visitors inside their assigned church. Emphasizing they are not certified tour guides, they offer a free introduction to the history and sacred art of each building.

During the Olympic weeks, volunteers say they have welcomed visitors from the United States, France, Germany and Spain, some drawn to the city for the Games and others simply curious to explore beyond its best-known landmarks.

Giovanna Giuditta Mazza is an art history student who joined the initiative two years ago. She offers visits in English, French and Italian and is mostly based in the Basilica of San Lorenzo Maggiore, which dates back to the late 4th and early 5th centuries, making it one of the city’s oldest churches.

“When people enter the church, they often do not know what to expect,” said Mazza, 22. “But when they leave, I see a sparkle in their eyes and that is precious to me.”

For her and other volunteers, these encounters become an opportunity to speak about their faith.

“Beauty is not just about art,” said Víctor Ortíz, a 22-year-old student of cultural heritage. “It is also about the Word of God.”

The church of Santa Maria presso San Satiro is best known for the illusion created by Renaissance architect Donato Bramante, who designed a trompe-l’oeil apse to compensate for limited space.

Ortiz, who often gives guides there, explains to visitors how the site had also been linked to a 13th-century miracle, in which an image of the Virgin Mary was said to have bled after being stabbed.

“The growing devotion surrounding that event eventually led to the construction of the church in the 16th century,” he said.

Training and tradition

“La Via della Bellezza” began as training sessions in which university students from the Lombardy region explored the relationship between art and spirituality. Volunteers then spread to cities like Brescia or Bergamo, where churches and basilicas are known for their rich Romanesque and Baroque art.

“The idea is to accompany visitors so they move from being tourists to becoming pilgrims who discover a deeper desire within themselves,” said Cainarca, 26.

Volunteers meet at least once a month with experts who provide additional training in art history and other topics. Additionally, the group travels to nearby places to deepen their understanding of both artistic heritage and the spiritual traditions behind it. They will soon head to Ravenna, home to a series of Christian monuments famed for their mosaics that has been recognized as a World Heritage by the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO.

Milan, though, is Cainarca’s favorite city to work in. She says its churches are part of the city’s identity and that its patron, Saint Ambrose, shaped a vision of community and collaboration.

“Today, Milan is known for fashion, shopping, finance and skyscrapers,” she said. “These churches offer a moment of pause, contemplation and discovery.”