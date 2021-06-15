Mexican priest killed in crossfire in north-central Mexico

Mexican priest killed in crossfire in north-central Mexico

Franciscan Father Juan Antonio Orozco, 33, pictured swinging a censer in an undated photo, was killed by gunfire June 12, 2021, as he returned from celebrating Mass and providing sacraments in a rural Mexican village with drug cartel conflicts. (Credit: CNS photo/Facebook.)

A Franciscan priest was killed in a hail of gunfire as he returned from celebrating Mass and providing sacraments in a rural Mexican village known for drug cartel conflicts.

MEXICO CITY — A Franciscan priest was killed in a hail of gunfire as he returned from celebrating Mass and providing sacraments in a rural Mexican village known for drug cartel conflicts.

Father Juan Antonio Orozco, 33, was struck June 12 in the late morning as he drove in a rural region of western Durango state, where “he entered the crossfire of two groups fighting” over the Durango to Zacatecas highway,” Bishop Luis Flores Calzada of Tepic said in a brief social media post. The bishop included a photo of the victim, appearing to wear white robes, lying in front of a red pickup that identified the Franciscans’ parish ministry. The truck had several bullet holes.

Franciscan Father Gilberto Hernández, spokesman for the Order of Friars Minor, said the slain priest had traveled to celebrate Mass in a rural village. Orozco was one of three Franciscan priests serving the Santa Lucía de la Sierra parish in a rugged and isolated part of Zacatecas state. The spokesman said no threats against Orozco had been made, even though the region has public security issues.

“The death of our parish priest shocks us greatly,” said a statement on Santa Lucía de la Sierra parish Facebook page. Calls to the parish went unanswered.

“We call on the civil authorities to finally put a limit to the violence and harassment of our communities. There are now many victims among our people and now our priest. Who’s next?”

The violent death of Orozco — known as Padre Juanito — marks the latest killing of a priest in Mexico. At least 29 priests have been killed in Mexico since 2012, according to the Catholic Multimedia Center.

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Keep Independent Support Us

Latest Stories

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Podcast:

Latest

Top

© 2021 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo