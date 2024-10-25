Listen

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – A critical phase in vaccinating the population of Gaza against polio is being postponed due to the continuing conflict with Israel, according to a leading Catholic charity.

The first round of the UN’s polio vaccination program was successfully completed in August, after Israel agreed to a brief, temporary ceasefire, to allow the project to go ahead. The polio vaccine is most effective when a second dose is administered, around 4-6 weeks after the first.

“But tragically, the latest round of the program has had to be postponed by the World Health Organization, due to the lack of safety for child participants and their families, as well as healthcare workers,” according to a statement from CAFOD, the international aid agency of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

On Thursday, the United Nations said an immediate ceasefire is needed in Gaza as it faces the additional threat of polio spreading, if the final phase of a vaccination campaign continues to face delays in reaching the north of the region.

“It is imperative to stop the polio outbreak in Gaza before more children are paralyzed and the virus spreads,” said Louise Wateridge, spokesperson for the UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA.

“The vaccination campaign must be facilitated in the north through the implementation of humanitarian pauses,” she added.

Another UN spokesperson said having a significant number of children miss out on their second vaccine dose “will seriously jeopardize efforts to stop the transmission of poliovirus in Gaza.”

“This could also lead to further spread of poliovirus in the Gaza Strip and neighboring countries, with the risk of more children being paralyzed.” said the spokesperson.

CAFOD said the timing of the postponement “could not be more poignant,” noting October 24 is World Polio Day.

“After surviving more than a year of conflict, children trapped in Gaza need urgent medical intervention, to reduce the spread of life-threatening diseases like polio,” the Catholic agency said.

More than 560,000 children were vaccinated against polio during the first phase and CAFOD’s church partners were working to deliver the second round – predominantly in the Deir al Balah area. CAFOD said most of the team have themselves been displaced, “but their dedication to the work was unwavering.”

“Caritas Jerusalem’s emergency medical teams did incredible work to help vaccinate children with the first dose and have been critical in providing essential healthcare amidst the conflict.” said Elizabeth Funnell, CAFOD’s Country Program Representative in the Middle East.

“Despite the destruction of several healthcare facilities and restricted access due to ongoing hostilities, CJ’s medical teams have continued to operate in Gaza’s most affected areas, through 17 medical teams,” she added.

The UN said the third and final phase of the campaign which was set to start earlier this week across the north of Gaza.

“The current conditions, including ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure continue to jeopardize people’s safety and movement in northern Gaza, making it impossible for families to safely bring their children for vaccination and health workers to operate,” Wateridge said.

“The nightmare in northern Gaza is intensifying,” she added.

“For nearly three weeks, we have repeatedly warned that the ongoing military operations are putting tens of thousands of civilians in grave danger,” she said.

“Civilians are trapped under rubble, the sick and wounded are going without lifesaving healthcare, families lack food, their homes have been destroyed, they have no shelter and nowhere is safe,” Wateridge said.

Ahmad Daya, from the team in Gaza, praised the work of Caritas in the region.

“Thank God we work at Caritas, allowing us to serve people in the most challenging conditions. This organization helps us make our voices heard, which has brightened our days. We hope for an end to the war, suffering, and displacement so we can return to our homes, neighborhoods, streets, and everything we once knew,” he said.

