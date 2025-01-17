Two men walk near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Credit: Ariel Schalit/AP.)

NEW YORK – As Israel and Hamas close-in on a ceasefire agreement, the Catholic ordinaries in the Holy Land said the deal is a necessary step, but also acknowledged that more has to happen to “credibly address the deep-rooted issues” at the core of the conflict.

“We hope that this ceasefire will mark an important end to the violence that has caused immeasurable suffering. It is a necessary step to halt the destruction and meet the urgent humanitarian needs of countless families affected by the conflict,” the Catholic ordinaries said in a Jan. 16 statement.

“However, we are aware that the end of the war does not mean the end of the conflict,” the Catholic ordinaries said. “It is therefore necessary to seriously and credibly address the deep-rooted issues that have been at the root of this conflict for far too long.”

“Genuine and lasting peace can only be achieved through a just solution that addresses the origin of this long-standing struggle,” they continued. “This requires a long process, a willingness to acknowledge each other’s suffering and a focused education in trust that leads to overcoming fear of the other and the justification of violence as a political tool.”

Founded in 1992, The Assembly of the Catholic Ordinaries in Holy Land includes the bishops, eparchs and exarchs of the Catholic Church holding jurisdiction over the territory of the Holy Land: Jerusalem, Palestine, Israel, Jordan, and Cyprus. The ordinaries belong to the Latin Church, Maronite Church and the Greek Melkite, Armenian, Syriac, and Chaldean Catholic Churches.

Currently, the assembly has 27 members. It is statutorily chaired by the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, currently Italian Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

Pizzaballa, in a Jan. 16 statement, called the ceasefire the “necessary turning point we needed.”

“The hope is that this is the beginning of a process – albeit lengthy – that will, hopefully, bring lasting peace,” Pizzaballa said, while also noting that in the immediate the ceasefire agreement should make it easier to get humanitarian aid into Gaza where people are “in desperate need of support.”

Bishop Elias Zaidan, chair of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on International Justice and Peace also said he receives the news with great hope, calling it “an encouraging sign of peace for a region that has seen far too much bloodshed and destruction.”

“I pray that this peace can take firm and lasting root in the Middle East, and I renew my gratitude for the crucial, peacebuilding role that the United States has played in this ceasefire and hostage release,” Zaidan, bishop of the Maronite Eparchy of Our Lady of Lebanon said in a Jan. 16 statement.

The ceasefire agreement was announced on Jan. 15. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, said Jan. 16 that a “last minute crisis” with Hamas was holding it up. If approved, it would bring an end to the fighting in Gaza for 42 days, and free dozens of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas started the current war with its Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, in which it killed about 1,200 people and took another 250 people hostage. Of the estimated 100 hostages who remain in Gaza, one third are believed dead, according to the Israeli Defense Forces.

If an agreement is made and the ceasefire begins, Israel and Hamas would need to reach a second agreement for it to continue beyond the initial 42 days.

The Catholic ordinaries said in their statement, which was published before Netanyahu announced the deal was on hold, that they pray the ceasefire brings a sense of “serenity and relief,” and “allow all to find solace, rebuild their lives and regain hope for the future.”

The Catholic ordinaries expressed an “unwavering hope” they maintain for the future. They also expressed hope that the ceasefire agreement inspires new efforts “for dialogue, mutual understanding and lasting peace for all,” and called on political leaders worldwide to lead those efforts.

“Finally, we call on political leaders and the international community to develop a clear and just political vision for the post-war period,” the Catholic ordinaries said. “A future built on dignity, security and freedom for all peoples is a prerequisite for true and lasting peace.”

“We urge all parties to implement the immediate steps and negotiate the future steps of the agreement in good faith,” the Catholic ordinaries continued.

Like others, the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development – the official aid agency of the Catholic Church in England in Wales – said that the temporary pause to the fighting brings a “welcome respite,” but also highlighted the need for a long-term agreement.

“This temporary pause will bring a welcome respite in hostilities, but it is vital this pause extends into a long-term ceasefire, a sustainable, just and lasting peace, and an end to the occupation to end the suffering of people in Gaza, bringing peace and security across the region,” Janet Symes, the agency’s head of region for Asia and the Middle said in a Jan. 15 statement.