Palestinians grieve over the bodies of their relatives, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, as they prepare for burial at a hospital in Beit Lahiya, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Credit: Jehad Alshrafi/AP.)

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – A leading Catholic international aid agency has condemned Israel’s seizure of large areas of the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces were seizing the territory of a former Jewish settlement once located between the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, expanding the “security zones” taken by Israeli troops.

CAFOD – the international aid agency of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales – issued their statement, noting Israel’s actions come a month after blocking critical humanitarian aid, after forcibly displacing 140,000 people in the last two weeks, and issuing forced evacuation orders yesterday for parts of northern Gaza.

“Any proposal to seize land and forcibly displace Palestinians is in violation of International Humanitarian Law and is unacceptable,” said Elizabeth Funnell, CAFOD’s Country Program Representative for the Middle East.

“CAFOD strongly condemns Israel’s announcement to expand its military operations and seize large areas of Gaza,” she said.

The Gaza war broke out following an Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack by Hamas militants that left 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 250 taken as hostages. Of the roughly 100 hostages who remain in Gaza, a third are believed to be dead, according to Israeli Defense Forces.

Israel immediately launched a retaliatory offensive in Gaza to oust Hamas from leadership, with the subsequent conflict resulting in the deaths of over 40,000 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian estimates.

A peace deal made earlier this year has broken down, and Israel has increased its attacks on Gaza.

“Peace and security can only be achieved by ensuring accountability and by a return to dialogue. The resumption of fighting has already led to the displacement of large numbers of people, for many of whom this will be just the latest of many displacements. Palestinians must be allowed to return to their homes and rebuild. There can be no permanent Israeli presence in Gaza without breaching International Law,” Funnell said.

“Given the risk of serious breaches of International Humanitarian Law, the UK Government should act urgently and decisively to suspend arms sales and take meaningful steps to hold Israel to account,” she added.

She said CAFOD’s church partner Caritas Jerusalem continues to respond to the urgent needs in Gaza including by offering mental health support to children in response to the immense psychological toll of the violence.

“However, even this work is not without risk. Earlier today, Caritas staff reported airstrikes close to their medical point in the Jabalia refugee camp. Ten days ago, eight members of the Palestinian Red Crescent were killed by Israeli forces whilst trying to reach wounded people in the south of Gaza. Aid workers are not a target,” Funnell said.

She said the humanitarian crisis in Gaza “is catastrophic.”

“For the last month, Israel has completely blocked the entry of humanitarian aid—the longest closure since October 2023. On Tuesday, the WFP announced that they have exhausted their supplies of wheat flour, as a result their bakeries have shut,” she explained.

“Hundreds of thousands of people are at risk of severe hunger and malnutrition in Gaza. Healthcare is collapsing amid critical shortages and water shortages remain an urgent concern. The number of deaths in Gaza has now surpassed 50,000 since October 2023, with 30 percent being children – UNICEF have reported that more than 322 children have been killed since Israel launched a renewed offensive in Gaza two weeks ago,” she said.