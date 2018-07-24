Bishop leaves Twitter, calling it an ‘occasion of sin’

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island — The leader of Rhode Island’s Catholics has deleted his Twitter account, calling it a major distraction, an obstacle to his spiritual life and an “occasion of sin” for himself and others.

Diocese of Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin wrote on Twitter on Monday it was his final tweet. A WPRI-TV reporter posted a screenshot.

Tobin had 6,100 Twitter followers and says if he has helped anyone along the way, “thank God.” He says he’s truly sorry if he has offended anyone.

In the past week, Tobin tweeted about abortion, air pollution, his dislike of tattoos and his favorite Pope Benedict quote, among other topics.

On July 19, after the latest revelations of sexual abuse by Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the retired Archbishop of Washington, he tweeted: “Despite the egregious offenses of a few, and despite the faults and sins we all have, I’m very proud of my brother bishops and I admire and applaud the great work they do everyday for Christ and His Church.”

The tweet received over 100 negative responses on Twitter, and other in Catholic online publications.

A diocese spokeswoman said Tuesday that Tobin was on vacation and couldn’t comment.

Tobin still has a Facebook account, where he writes less frequently.

Crux staff contributed to this report.