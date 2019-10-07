 Clergy sex abuse victims call for changes to Connecticut law

Advocates and victims of clergy sex abuse are calling for changes to Connecticut's statute of limitations law.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Advocates and victims of clergy sex abuse are calling for changes to Connecticut’s statute of limitations law.

The Hartford Courant reports that victims hope the recent release of a report critical of Bridgeport church leaders’ response to clergy abuse will aid their fight to change the law. The report found 281 people were abused by 71 priests since the diocese’s inception.

Under current Connecticut law, child victims of sexual abuse must sue before they turn 51 years old.

Gail Howard, of the Connecticut chapter of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, says victims over the age of 51 deserve a chance to come forward.

A task force studying the civil statute of limitations recently held its first meeting. It’s required to issue recommendations to lawmakers by early February.

