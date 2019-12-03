 Internal investigation clears Tulsa priest of allegations

Internal investigation clears Tulsa priest of allegations

Internal investigation clears Tulsa priest of allegations

(Credit: Pixabay.)

A Tulsa Roman Catholic priest is being allowed to return to work after officials with the Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma say an internal investigation failed to substantiate allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

TULSA, Oklahoma — A Tulsa Roman Catholic priest is being allowed to return to work after officials with the Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma say an internal investigation failed to substantiate allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

The diocese on Tuesday announced that Father Joe Townsend is no longer on administrative leave and could be considered for a pastoral assignment next year.

Townsend was suspended in July after a sexual misconduct allegation involving a minor. The allegation stemmed from when Townsend was an associate pastor at St. Pius X Catholic Church from 1988 to 1991.

Townsend denied wrongdoing, and no criminal charges were ever filed.

The diocese says a thorough and “victim-centered” investigation by Bishop David Konderla found the allegation to be unsubstantiated.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo