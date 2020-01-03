 Senator tries again to ban Indiana school vouchers over gay firings

Senator tries again to ban Indiana school vouchers over gay firings

Senator tries again to ban Indiana school vouchers over gay firings

(Credit: Pixabay.)

A proposal aimed at banning private schools that discriminate against gay employees and students from receiving Indiana voucher program money is being backed by the state’s Republican school superintendent.

INDIANAPOLIS — A proposal aimed at banning private schools that discriminate against gay employees and students from receiving Indiana voucher program money is being backed by the state’s Republican school superintendent.

The bill filed Friday by Democratic Sen. J.D. Ford of Indianapolis comes after protests over the firings of gay staff members at two Catholic high schools in Indianapolis because they were in same-sex marriages. The proposal would prohibit private school voucher money from going to schools that discriminate over factors including sexual orientation, disability, race, gender or religion.

Ford and state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick argue taxpayer money shouldn’t support schools that don’t treat all students and employees equally. The voucher program distributed about $161 million for some 36,000 students attending private schools during 2018-2019, according to a state Department of Education report.

It is unlikely that the bill will advance in the Republican-dominated Legislature during this year’s session as Ford’s bill in 2019 wasn’t considered by a Senate committee and House Republicans voted down a similar proposal as well.

Voucher program advocates maintain that the state money isn’t awarded to schools, but to families who then choose the best school for their children.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo