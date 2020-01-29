 Split ruling for fired teacher who sued Catholic school

Split ruling for fired teacher who sued Catholic school

Split ruling for fired teacher who sued Catholic school

(Credit: Pixabay.)

A teacher who alleges that she was fired from her job at a Catholic school because the diocese was upset she was pregnant and unmarried has lost another bid for reinstatement, but she will be allowed to proceed with her discrimination lawsuit.

SUNBURY, Pennsylvania — A teacher who alleges that she was fired from her job at a Catholic school because the diocese was upset she was pregnant and unmarried has lost another bid for reinstatement, but she will be allowed to proceed with her discrimination lawsuit.

A judge in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania, made the decisions in a ruling made public Tuesday.

Naiad Reich filed a breach of contract suit last year against the Diocese of Harrisburg. She has been seeking a permanent injunction that would reinstate her as a teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School in Coal Township, outside Shamokin, but Jones ruled that the one-year contract she signed in June 2018 provided no guarantee of future employment.

Reich, who isn’t Catholic, said she was fired in November 2018 after notifying the diocese that she and her boyfriend were expecting a baby in June but had no immediate plans to marry. She has since given birth to a girl and has not married.

The diocese said it continues to believe that Bishop Ronald Gainer and Sister Mary Ann Bednar, the school’s principal, “carefully considered diocesan policy and pastoral care” in making their decisions in this case.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo