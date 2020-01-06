 West Virginia Catholic school wins video contest on opioid awareness

This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (Credit: U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP.)

WHEELING, West Virginia — A West Virginia high school has won a video contest aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of prescription painkiller abuse.

Wheeling Central Catholic High School was selected as the winner of the public service announcement contest sponsored by Bill Powell, the U.S. attorney for the state’s northern district.

Eight schools participated in the contest that was open to all high schools in the district’s 32 counties. Powell and other law enforcement partners judged the videos, which promoted drug-free high schools, Powell said in a news release.

The winning entry will be shared with media outlets across the district.

