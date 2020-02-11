 Tucson bishop's residence to become group home for disabled

In a file photo, Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger of Tucson, Ariz., responds to questions from a reporter July 8, 2019. (Credit: Michael Brown/Catholic Outlook via CNS.)

The former bishop's residence in the Catholic Diocese of Tucson will become a haven for adults with disabilities.

Grants and private donations will pay for renovations to turn the property into a group home that will be operated by Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, the Arizona Daily Star reported Monday.

The 7,200-square-foot property was built in the 1960s and used to house a seminary, according to Steff Koeneman, a diocese spokeswoman.

The $170,000 in renovations are expected to be completed in the next three to four months, Koeneman added.

The funding includes a $100,000 grant from the St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation.

Diocesan Bishop Edward Weisenburger recently told parishioners in an email that the house is too large for one resident. He will relocate to a smaller house made available by a donor.

